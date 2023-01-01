[The Epoch Times, December 31, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) According to official surveys, the daily number of new CCP virus (new crown pneumonia) infections in Hainan Province is at a high and fluctuating period, and the province’s estimated infection rate It has reached 50%. Zhang Wenhong, director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, said that the infection rate of this wave of the epidemic is very high, and the national infection rate may reach 80% during the Chinese New Year. This means that more than 1.1 billion people will be infected in China.

On December 30, Hainan Province held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. Local officials announced the results of the investigation at the meeting: the province’s estimated infection rate has reached 50%. At present, the total registered population of Hainan Province exceeds 10.08 million.

According to the survey, as of December 25, the infection rates in Sanya and Haikou were 57.1% and 52.8% respectively; the five cities and counties of Baoting, Danzhou, Ding’an, Wuzhishan, and Dongfang were close to 50%; the other 12 cities and counties were at Rapid “climbing period”.

Between December 19 and 25, the urban infection rate was over 40%, compared with about 24% in rural areas. The first wave of infection peaked in urban areas, followed by the second peak in rural areas.

From the perspective of the infected population, the infection rate in the 20-29 age group was the highest, reaching 40.1%, followed by 30-39 years old and 40-49 years old, 38.6% and 35.9% respectively; over 60 years old was 19.3%.

According to the official survey of Hainan Province, at present, the number of visits to fever clinics (consultation rooms) in the province continues to increase. With the increase in the infection rate of the population in Hainan Province, the normal production and living order of key enterprises and institutions has been affected to a certain extent.

It was also introduced at the meeting that with the advent of New Year’s Day and the New Year holidays, the increase in urban and rural mobility and other factors will promote the spread of the epidemic to a certain extent, resulting in multiple small peaks in Hainan Province, bringing new risks of infection and severe illness. And with the further increase in the infection rate of the elderly, Hainan Province is about to face the peak challenges of hospitalization and severe illness.

Since mid-December, at least a dozen provinces across the country have launched questionnaires on new crown infections. According to The Paper, with the end of the first round of investigations recently, provinces such as Henan, Anhui, Hainan, and Sichuan have launched a second round of investigations on residents’ new crown infections.

The Sichuan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently released the results of the second questionnaire survey in the province, showing that as of 12:00 on December 25, 2022, 158,506 respondents were surveyed, 100,679 were positive for the nucleic acid or antigen of the new coronavirus, and the infection rate was 63.52%.

On December 29, at the “2022 Phoenix.com Financial Summit”, Zeng Guang, a well-known epidemiologist, said that the reason for the severe outbreak is mainly due to factors such as the strong transmission of the virus strain and the high incidence of respiratory diseases in winter. Zeng Guang believes that the rate of infection of the new crown has risen faster than expected, and the number of people infected in Beijing may exceed 80%, or even higher.

On the same day, Zhang Wenhong, director of the China Medical Center for Infectious Diseases, said at a series of lectures by experts on “Scientific Epidemic Prevention and Health for the People” that the infection rate of this wave of epidemics is very high, and many major cities have exceeded 50%. During the new year, the national infection rate may reach 80%. Because of the movement of people during the New Year, it will definitely increase the risk of contracting the virus.

Based on the calculation of China‘s population of 1.4 billion, an infection rate of 80% means that more than 1.1 billion people in China will be infected with the CCP virus (COVID-19).

