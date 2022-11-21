[NTDTimesBeijingNovember192022]On November 18, Zhang Wenhong, director of the China National Center for Infectious Diseases, said that the fatality rate of the Omicron virus has been very low and has gradually entered a stable period, and its damage to humans is also increasing. Gradually decreases. Industry insiders believe that Zhang Wenhong’s remarks signaled that the control of the epidemic should be relaxed.

Zhang Wenhong frequently speaks out: the fatality rate of Omicron is very low

Zhang Wenhong delivered a speech at an exposition in Haikou. He said, “The fatality rate of the Omicron virus is already very low, but it cannot change the speed at which the virus spreads faster and faster, so the mutation of the virus has brought us an extreme crisis. Fast propagation speed.”

“We are here today, as long as I meet you once, you will be infected, and the intersection of space will also be infected.” Zhang Wenhong said.

But he then said that although the mutated Omicron spread extremely fast, under the laws of nature, the virus gradually entered a stable period, and the damage caused to humans was gradually reduced. This is the law that the virus mutates and eventually becomes unified after it survives globally stably, and this law is also true for influenza viruses.

In layman’s terms, Zhang Wenhong’s remarks are to tell the public that although the Omicron virus is easy to be infected, it will no longer pose a great threat to human health.

At present, the vast majority of countries in the world have loosened control and coexisted with the virus. The United States and other countries no longer mandate wearing masks and vaccinations. The world is returning to the normal pace of life in the past. The CCP authorities, which have always claimed that “dynamic zeroing and unwavering”, have also recently begun to adjust the prevention and control measures, trying to gradually relax them.

During this sensitive period, Zhang Wenhong, who first proposed “coexisting with the virus” and was suppressed by the government, frequently spoke out publicly, which was considered to be an unusual signal.

On November 14, Zhang Wenhong said at the 2022 Shanghai International Biomedical Industry Week Conference that since the promulgation of Article 20 of China‘s epidemic prevention policy, many people expect China to get out of the epidemic. He said bluntly, “We are very clear that we will eventually get out of the epidemic through technology.”

Four days later, Zhang Wenhong pointed out at the Expo in Haikou that the fatality rate of the new coronavirus has been very low, and it has gradually entered a stable period, and its damage to humans is also gradually decreasing.

Zhang Wenhong’s above remarks sparked heated discussions on the Internet. Many people thought he was implying that China should be in line with the world, choose to coexist with the virus, and choose to open up.

Dr. Zhang Zhibiao: “The rhythm of opening up.”

This Gourd Seven Baby: “The sign of openness is to let Zhang Wenhong speak out.”

Old Xu Shi commented: “Dr. Zhang, who had been silent for a while, couldn’t hold back and came out to speak again. There were people who scolded him and praised him… From the data in Guangzhou, there is no serious case of more than 30,000 infected people, let alone death. The asymptomatic rate accounts for 97%, but more than 4,000 medical personnel are involved. What is science? These data are science.”

As early as July last year, Zhang Wenhong put forward the idea of ​​”coexisting with the virus”, but was besieged by official media and cyber violence. After that, he kept a low profile and no longer publicly mentioned the saying of “coexisting with the virus”.

At the same time that Zhang Wenhong spoke again, Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, also frequently talked about the threat of the Omicron virus. He held a similar view to Zhang Wenhong.

Zhang Boli said on November 17 that after Omicron became the mainstream strain, it has been constantly mutating. Its pathogenicity has weakened, but its infectivity has increased. He believes that Omicron is difficult to completely eliminate, but hopes that the more it becomes the less toxic.

Earlier, Zhang Boli also said in an interview with “Science and Technology Daily” on the 14th, “From the law of virus evolution, it is speculated that the probability of the new coronavirus becoming stable and its virulence weakening is high.”

“Current clinical practice shows that the proportion of severe illness and death caused by the new coronavirus is very low.” Zhang Boli emphasized that the 20 epidemic prevention measures are very necessary to ensure economic development and people’s living needs.

The central signal is chaotic, the place is relaxed, and the pace of clearing is inconsistent.

However, the implementation of Article 20 caused social chaos. Affected by the government’s previous brainwashing propaganda, the Chinese people are afraid of the virus. In addition, the number of infections in China has soared recently. Some places not only did not let go, but tightened control again. Most cities are waiting to see what the attitude of the central government is.

At the same time, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China also sent contradictory signals. The National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China emphasized on the 17th that it is necessary to continue to strengthen the construction of designated hospitals and vigorously promote the construction of square cabin hospitals.

The party media “People’s Daily” continuously published commentary articles signed by “Zhongyin”. It is necessary to “normalize epidemic prevention and control.”

The latest article on the 17th stated that the fight against the epidemic “needs to settle the immediate account, but also the long-term account.” In the short term, strict control will affect development.

Mr. Wang, a mainland writer, told NTDTV: “Their language is completely stereotyped and false. You don’t know what he said. In fact, he meant to express his position to the highest authority in Zhongnanhai. He completely ignored the need for epidemic prevention. Epidemic prevention Epidemic prevention experts should make decisions, if it has become a political statement, the people below will be in a mess, saying one thing at a time, saying that at another time, causing chaos in the entire society.”

