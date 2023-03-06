[NTD Times, Beijing time, March 05, 2023]On the afternoon of March 4, Zhang Wenhong, an expert on the prevention and control of the Chinese Communist Party, revealed at the press conference of the Two Sessions that on the eve of the Chinese New Year this year, the epidemic situation was very tense, and the pressure on medical staff was unprecedented.

On the same day, the first “member channel” press conference of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference was held in the press conference hall of the Great Hall of Beijing. Most of Zhang Wenhong’s speech at the press conference was to stand for the CCP, but some truths were also revealed in his words.

He said: “In the month before the Spring Festival, the epidemic was very tense. As medical workers, we were under a lot of pressure, which should be said to be unprecedented.”

In his speech, he also revealed the real situation of Shanghai’s medical system. “I went to Zhujiajiao for a round of medical treatment that day. The medical force here is very weak. There is no tertiary hospital in the whole district. I was taking care of my 90-year-old mother, who had difficulty breathing, and a CT scan at the hospital showed large white lungs, so I should have been transferred to a tertiary hospital, but after a certain time, I had to be treated on the spot.”

The content of Zhang Wenhong’s above speech revealed the tragic situation of the full-scale outbreak of the epidemic in China after the CCP released the epidemic prevention and control without warning and preparation in early December last year.

At that time, Beijing, Shanghai and other first-tier cities were hit by an unprecedented epidemic. All hospitals were full, medicines were in short supply, funeral parlors piled up with corpses, and cremation could not be completed within 24 hours.

A large number of medical staff were also infected with the CCP virus and were forced by the authorities to go to work with the disease. Videos posted on the Internet showed that the hospital system was on the verge of collapse, and doctors and patients were equally exhausted. There were even scenes of medical staff and patients’ families kneeling together, hoping for forgiveness.

At the same time, the CCP retired and served as senior officials, party members, and scholars and celebrities from all walks of life who stood for the CCP died intensively, and obituaries on the Internet continued.

As the epidemic spread to rural areas, rural medical facilities were poor, medical staff, and medicines were seriously insufficient, resulting in a large number of deaths. Every village added new graves, coffins were sold out, and paper horses and paper figures for funerals were also in short supply.

During the peak period of the epidemic, the CCP covered up the epidemic, banned the writing of infection with the new crown on the death certificate, modified the death standard of the epidemic, and even stopped publishing the epidemic data. The severity of the epidemic is artificially excluded from the public’s sight.

However, the official death figures from the epidemic have not only been questioned by the Chinese people, but officials from the World Health Organization have also publicly condemned the CCP’s data as seriously inaccurate and demanded more detailed figures.

Under the pressure of public opinion, the CCP increased the number of deaths from the epidemic from dozens of people to nearly 60,000 within a month, but this number is still considered to have shrunk severely. As a result, the credibility of the CCP authorities has been questioned again.

The Epoch Times reported in mid-January that Mr. Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, taught that the CCP covered up the epidemic. In three years, more than 400 million people died in the epidemic in China, shocking the world.

