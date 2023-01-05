Recently, some netizens said that after being infected with the new crown virus, symptoms such as eye soreness, redness, tearing and even blurred vision appeared.

Previously, the latest research results published in “Nature Communications” showed that the new coronavirus can cause eye discomfort and retinal inflammation. The large-scale prospective observational study released by The Lancet also showed that even after being vaccinated, 24.8%-27.7% of people infected with the new crown will still experience sore eyes.

On January 2, Professor Chen Youxin, director of the Department of Ophthalmology of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, said: “New coronavirus infection is a systemic disease, not just a respiratory disease. As we all know, aerosol transmission is the main way of transmission of new coronavirus, and people exposed to new coronavirus In an aerosol environment, eye infections may be caused by two channels, causing symptoms such as dry eyes, redness, pain, and even blurred vision.” On the one hand, the new coronavirus can directly infect the eyes through mucous membrane tissues such as the conjunctiva and even the cornea on the surface of the eyes. On the other hand, after the new coronavirus enters the human body, some people will develop viremia, and the virus will spread to various tissues of the body through blood circulation, such as nerve tissue.

Studies have shown that the new coronavirus is likely to have eye tropism. In previous animal experiments, some researchers tried to inoculate the virus into rhesus monkeys through conjunctival inoculation, which induced mild symptoms of new coronavirus infection. In addition, RNA of the new coronavirus was also detected in the eye conjunctival swabs of 57% of people infected with the new crown, and the detection rate was higher in people with higher disease severity.

Chen Youxin introduced that so far, there is no drug specifically for eye infections caused by the new crown virus. To prevent eye discomfort caused by the new crown infection, the most important thing is to strengthen self-protection at ordinary times. “For example, wearing a mask when going out, doing a good job of hand hygiene, and maintaining social distance are all very important means. In addition, medical staff or ordinary people can also wear masks and protective glasses when going to hospitals and other places.” Chen Youxin said From a clinical point of view, most patients with mild optic nerve damage can recover well.

Chen Youxin reminded that eye infections are most likely to occur 15 days to 2 months after the onset of new crown infection or symptoms. If you experience symptoms such as blurred vision and eye pain at this time, you need to pay attention and seek medical treatment in time.

“However, the proportion of eye discomfort caused by this wave of new coronavirus infection is relatively low, and the prognosis of most infected patients is also good, so the public should not panic too much,” Chen Youxin said.

Zhang Wenhong said that antiviral drugs must be used first

“Community hospitals are the first pass for the treatment of patients with new crowns. As long as the right treatment plan is used, I think the vast majority of patients can be relieved within the ‘golden 72 hours’, thereby preventing the transition from mild to severe.” Huashan, Fudan University Zhang Wenhong, director of the hospital’s infection department, said this at an internal training meeting a few days ago.

Zhang Wenhong emphasized that during these precious 3 days, the new crown antiviral small molecule drugs should be used first. “Currently, the bed turnover in secondary and tertiary hospitals must be slow, and early mild patients are transferred to large hospitals. Queuing up, seeing a doctor, and fetching water may delay and aggravate the condition. In the early stage of treatment, when there is no concurrent bacterial infection, the right medicine must be prescribed.”

“Secondly, in order to prevent mild symptoms from turning into severe ones, once a drop in oxygen saturation is detected, it must be a problem with lung function, and certain hormones can be used in conjunction with it.” Our community doctors don’t have to worry too much about the use of hormones, or issues such as blood sugar control. So far, hormones are clearly effective drugs in high-risk groups who have transformed from mild to severe diseases. Insulin and oral hypoglycemic drugs can also be used simultaneously under monitoring. “

Zhang Wenhong suggested that all patients do not have to go to secondary and tertiary hospitals to get water. “You can prepare the rehydration solution in the secondary hospital, return to the community hospital for infusion, and then combine the antiviral drugs prescribed by the community hospital.” He gave an example, “For example, if a patient with mild COVID-19 has no concurrent bacterial infection, he can add a small amount of dexamethasone to the rehydration solution on the first day, and at the same time inhale oxygen in a community hospital. Maybe after more than an hour, his fever will drop It will drop, and the oxygen saturation will also improve. When you go back at night and add some vegetables, salt and stewed eggs, your condition will be much better. Then, in the second and third days, you can gradually reduce the dosage of medicines according to the patient’s condition, or change the infusion to Oral and so on.”

(China Xiaokang Network Comprehensive Science and Technology Daily, China Business News, etc.)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.