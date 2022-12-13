[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 13, 2022]After the CCP’s epidemic prevention policy was loosened rapidly, the number of fever patients in various parts of the mainland has increased sharply, and medical facilities are facing collapse. Recently, Zhang Wenhong, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, made a recorded speech at an internal meeting and circulated on the Internet. He said that eventually everyone will be infected, and he expects this wave of epidemics to reach its peak in three to four weeks and may last for half a year.

Recently, Zhang Wenhong gave a speech inside Huashan Hospital, and made the latest research and judgment on the situation of this wave of epidemic. He believes that when dealing with the front line of the epidemic, this is completely different from the Wuhan period and the Great Shanghai Defense War. Today you are not infected in the hospital, you may be infected when you eat out, you may be infected when you go home.

He said that the routine nucleic acid testing outside is no longer done, and in this case the speed of infection will be very fast. He believes that in terms of the overall trend now, everyone will actually be infected in the end, whether the infection takes a long time or sooner or later.

He said that the possibility of infection in the community is now greater, because the hospital has taken protection, but the community does not take protection, so the speed of infection may be faster in the community than in the hospital. The current practice of hospitals hopes that the infection in hospitals will be slower than that in communities.

How long is this wave of epidemics likely to last? Zhang Wenhong said that from now on, whether it is a fever clinic, more patients with serious underlying diseases who are actually positive will gradually increase, because many people still have to go to the hospital to see a doctor. Therefore, in the whole society, the peak of concentrated infection will be reached in the next 3 to 4 weeks.

He believes that as long as the last month is passed, the overall pressure will gradually decrease from next month, but when the peak arrives, every hospital will be under pressure. “If our hospital doesn’t pay attention, we will superimpose the transmission in the hospital on the basis of community infection, and the transmission speed in the hospital will be very fast.”

“If the medical management is not done well, we will definitely have a relatively large number of nosocomial infections. In the future, we will have a shortage of personnel, and at the same time there will be infections of patients in the hospital, and the mortality rate will increase.” He said.

“In the end, you will find that the entire society is probably infected faster than our hospital infection rate. So in principle, if we don’t get infected in the hospital today, we will get infected outside.” Zhang Wenhong predicted that this wave of epidemics is always possible. It will last for 3 to 6 months, and the peak may come in a month.

Zhang Wenhong said that this month is a relatively difficult month, and the protection of the elderly is very critical. He suggested that for the protection of the elderly at home, in addition to vaccinations, children should wear N95 masks when they visit the elderly recently; tell the elderly not to dance square dances, play mahjong, or gather to chat during this period.

Huashan Hospital vacated Building 5 to treat COVID-19 patients

At present, Huashan Hospital has vacated Building 5 to treat patients with new crowns.

Zhang Wenhong said that building No. 5 is now in use. If one is not enough, will other wards be vacated? Once positive patients come out from other wards, the risk of infection in the entire hospital will increase. For the time being, we are currently concentrating on a fever ward that is an emergency department.

Regarding the treatment of patients with new crowns, Zhang Wenhong admitted that in principle, there is no special treatment. Now clinically, it is mainly symptomatic treatment, mainly symptoms such as headache, fever, muscle pain, and cold. “At this time, if the patient does not have unstable vital signs, we only need to deal with the symptoms, and in principle the patient can go back.”

Regarding the admission and treatment of patients, Zhang Wenhong believes that the indicators for admission and treatment should not be set too broadly. In the end, these wards will soon be saturated, and there will be a wave of run on medical resources later.

Regarding the symptoms of Omicron, Zhang Wenhong said that for a patient with a relatively good immune function, the proportion of lung infection lesions is actually relatively low. Now many people think that there is no detection in the lungs of Omicron, which is also wrong. There are still some people with slightly lower immune function.

