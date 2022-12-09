[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 08, 2022]Affected by the CCP’s previous brainwashing propaganda, many Chinese people worry that after the relaxation of epidemic prevention and control, infection with Omicron may endanger their health. In this regard, the team of Shanghai epidemic prevention expert Zhang Wenhong responded that “99.5% of positive patients do not need to go to the hospital”, which sparked controversy.

On December 8, the “Huashan Infection” public account released the “Anti-New Coronary Strategies” reviewed by Professor Zhang Wenhong. The core is only one: Do I need to go to the hospital if I have the new crown? “The article pointed out that 99.5% of people who have the new crown may not need to go to the hospital, and can recover quickly at home.

Subsequently, the entry of #张文宏集团说99.5% of people don’t have to go to the hospital after being positive# appeared on Weibo’s hot searches, with 470 million views. As the Chinese Communist Party has been propagandizing that other countries that have coexisted with the virus have had a large number of deaths, some Chinese people are panicking about the new crown virus. The conclusion of Zhang Wenhong’s team caused controversy.

Some people trusted the experts and said with relief: “I have a bottom line.”

Some people were dubious: “I hope so, and I can recover at home.”

Others questioned: “How did this 99.5% come to a conclusion? Experts can eat food indiscriminately, but they can’t talk indiscriminately.”

In fact, Zhang Wenhong put forward the idea of ​​”coexisting with the virus” in July last year, but he was besieged by official media and cyber violence, and he remained silent for a long time after that.

Recently, the authorities released a signal to loosen the control of epidemic prevention. Zhang Wenhong also made another public statement, emphasizing that although the Omicron virus is easy to be infected, the fatality rate is already very low and will not pose a great threat to human health.

Weibo big V “Shenzhen Zhang Yixuan”: “We have to admit that the overall thinking and rhythm of epidemic prevention and control will eventually enter the ‘coexistence’ that Zhang Wenhong said before. When he raised this point of view before, he was criticized by the whole network. …In the future, everyone is the first person responsible for their own health. Everyone should be prepared psychologically and materially!”

NetEase also published an article on the 8th, titled “Mistakes in Criticism of Zhang Wenhong and the Coexistence Theory, Let Us Lose a Year”. The article said that in the past year, especially since February and March, strategies have not been adjusted in a timely manner according to the mutation of the virus, resulting in more waste of resources, and the large-scale long-term blockade has had a greater impact on enterprises and ordinary people, and the gains outweigh the losses. .

Concerning the debate between the “laying flat faction” and the “closing faction” caused by China‘s relaxation of epidemic prevention and control, Jin Dongyan, a professor at the School of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Hong Kong’s School of Medicine, told BBC Chinese, “The most important thing is that the thinking is relatively chaotic, and the second is that the ideas are not in line. Let everyone make it clear that what the top wants to do, the bottom doesn’t know. This is a big problem.”

Jin Dongyan believes that the latest “New Ten Measures” for epidemic prevention is undoubtedly a step forward in relaxing control, but the CCP authorities have not stated whether they will abandon “dynamic clearing”, which may cause some confusion.

Expert: China’s relaxation of epidemic prevention and control will increase the death toll

Some other experts said that in the past three years, the CCP government has concentrated its resources on maintaining “clearing” and did not prepare for the medical needs after opening up. The sudden “laying down” may lead to the hospitalization and death of a large number of patients cases.

Huang Yanzhong, a senior researcher for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, published an article in the New York Times on December 4, pointing out that if a quarter of Chinese people are infected within the first six months after the government relaxes its vigilance In the United States, the Omicron epidemic situation is consistent) China may eventually have 363 million people infected, about 620,000 people die, 32,000 people are admitted to the intensive care unit every day, and may trigger social and political crises.

The “Science” (Science) website reported that the model shows that China is still not prepared to coexist with the virus, and loosening control may lead to large-scale epidemics, causing medical institutions to be overwhelmed and the death toll will also increase significantly.

The report pointed out that a study published in the journal “Nature Medicine” in May this year showed that if the epidemic prevention and control measures are loosened in March this year, China will face a “tsunami of confirmed cases” within six months, and an estimated 112 million people will be infected. There were 2.7 million critically ill patients and 1.6 million deaths. At the peak of the epidemic, the demand for ICU beds will reach 1 million, which is 15 times the current total in China.

Airfinity, an analysis company based in London, UK, released a report on November 28, pointing out that China is still vulnerable to the epidemic. If it is abandoned at this time, 167 million to 279 million people will be diagnosed within 83 days, and the death toll would be between 1.3 million and 2.1 million.

The British “Financial Times” warned on December 7 that under the pressure of protests from all over the country, CCP officials have begun to lift blockades and large-scale testing in the past week. But during Chinese New Year, mass crowd movement could become a super-spreading event, exacerbating the outbreak and overwhelming China‘s healthcare system.

According to the report, by the middle of March next year, the daily death toll in China may be as high as 20,000; by late March, the demand for intensive care units will peak at 10 times the capacity, and the number of daily hospitalizations will exceed 70,000.

James Palmer, deputy editor of the US magazine Foreign Policy, tweeted: “I think at this point we can say that the ‘clearing’ policy is over. The next phase may be a pretty bad wave of new crown cases ( Although not as bad as it might be in 2020) and an ill-prepared healthcare system.”

