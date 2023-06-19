Zhang Yankun’s speech at the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the CPPCC Autonomous Region held the themed education research results exchange meeting-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

The Theoretical Study Center Group of the CPPCC Party Group of the Autonomous Region Holds the Theme Education Research Results Exchange Meeting Zhang Yankun Speech June 19, 2023 08:06 | Source: Inner Mongolia News Network-“Inner Mongolia Daily”

News from this website on June 18 (Bai Dan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On June 16, the Theoretical Study Center Group of the CPPCC Party Group of the Autonomous Region held a collective study meeting and a theme education research results exchange meeting to study and implement the spirit of the important instructions and important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Inner Mongolia. Zhang Yankun, secretary and chairman of the CPPCC Party Committee of the autonomous region, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. At the meeting, Luo Zhihu, Yang Limin, etc. focused on the topic of “establishing and practicing the correct view of political performance, and paying more attention to ensuring and improving people’s livelihood in development”, and made exchanges and speeches based on recent research results.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously sort out and summarize the research results, accurately list the problems and countermeasures, come up with practical measures and suggestions and high-quality research reports, so that more valuable, weighty and in-depth research results can be transformed It is an option for party and government decision-making. It is necessary to actively promote the transformation and application of results. All problems found in the research, work ideas and suggestions put forward must be followed from beginning to end, and follow-up and inquiry effects should be strengthened to promote high-quality economic and social development of the autonomous region.

Editor: Zhang Yinghui

