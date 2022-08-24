Zhang Yingchun requested at the province’s drought prevention and drought relief video scheduling meeting

Do four precisions to ensure people’s drinking water safety

On August 23, the province’s drought control and drought relief video scheduling meeting was held in Changsha. Zhang Yingchun, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and vice governor, attended and delivered a speech. She emphasized that ensuring the safety of drinking water for the people should be the top priority in the work of drought resistance and disaster reduction, and do four precisions, and go all out to win the tough battle of drought prevention and drought relief.

Zhang Yingchun pointed out that the current is a critical period for drought prevention and drought relief, and there will be a wave of rainfall in the next three days, but this round of drought is expected to last until mid-September. It is necessary to think more and more complicated about the difficulties and do more work. , Be more solid, and prepare for strong drought resistance and long drought resistance.

Zhang Yingchun demanded that it is necessary to accurately store and retain water, cooperate with the Three Gorges Reservoir, and replenish water to rivers, lakes, and ponds in a timely manner. Reservoir operation should be controlled according to the water use plan to ensure that urban and rural residents use water and farmland water. It is necessary to deliver water accurately, pay attention to the order of water use, the safety of drinking water, and water supply in cities and towns, and resolutely put the safety of people’s drinking water in the first place in the work of drought relief and disaster reduction, so as to ensure that the people can not only drink water, but also drink good water. It is necessary to accurately replenish and divert water, coordinate inland and outer rivers, above-ground and underground, reservoirs and irrigation areas, and scientifically analyze the needs of upstream water, engineering water supply, and ecological water for living and production in real time, and optimize water resources scheduling. It is necessary to accurately manage water, and use it in the places where it is most needed through on-demand, scientific, and joint use of water. The first priority is to ensure agricultural water use. By optimizing the distribution of water, to ensure long-term flow of water and multiple uses of water, all relevant departments must perform their own duties. jobs, forming a combined force for drought resistance.