Home News Zhang Yitang, a sensation in the mathematics community, has published the Landau-Siegel zero-point paper: problems related to the proof of the Riemann conjecture – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future
News

Zhang Yitang, a sensation in the mathematics community, has published the Landau-Siegel zero-point paper: problems related to the proof of the Riemann conjecture – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

by admin
Zhang Yitang, a sensation in the mathematics community, has published the Landau-Siegel zero-point paper: problems related to the proof of the Riemann conjecture – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

The sensational mathematics community Zhang Yitang has published the Landau-Siegel zero-point paper: problems related to the proof of the Riemann conjecture

In mid-October, mathematician Zhang Yitang announced an earth-shattering news. He announced at a conference that he had conquered the Landau-Siegel Zeros Conjecture.

He had previously promised to publish the paper in the coming weeks,A preview version of the paper has been published online today, with more than 100 pages, and will be peer-reviewed.

The conjecture researched by Professor Zhang Yitang is related to a great problem in the history of mathematics, that is, the Riemann conjecture, which was proposed by Bernhard Riemann in 1859 and is a conjecture about the zero-point distribution of the Riemann zeta function ζ(s). , is a major mathematical problem for a century, and most of the problems raised in the early 20th century have been proved or denied in the past.

The Landau-Siegel zero point conjecture refers to a weak form of the Riemann conjecture, the core of which is to answer “Is there a thing called a Landau-Siegel zero point?”

Professor Zhang Yitang has been studying the Landau-Siegel zero-point conjecture for more than 20 years. He believes that this problem can be divided into two cases: the existence and non-existence of zero points.

He previously said, “If a Landau-Siegel zero holds, an inequality can be drawn in the end. And this inequality is obviously wrong, so a contradiction can be deduced from here.

From this perspective, we get a contradiction from the existence of the Landau-Siegel zero.

For now, all I can report is that at least a weak form like this is still possible, but the whole technical stuff is very complicated. “

See also  Via masks and fines to the No Vax. The government cancels Covid

According to the previous analysis, if Professor Zhang Yitang can prove the Landau-Siegel zero-point conjecture,He will be the greatest mathematician of the past 50 years, bar none.

The sensational mathematics community Zhang Yitang has published the Landau-Siegel zero-point paper: problems related to the proof of the Riemann conjecture

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Xianrui

You may also like

Head of Cabinet: the mayor of Belluno De...

Quote 102 revised, here’s how you could retire...

Xinhua Omnimedia+｜Iterative upgrade of computing power to empower...

The German Chancellor seeks a third way in...

November 4th: flag-raising with students and barracks open...

Foreign media: China helps global companies create a...

Melons: “We will not waste resources in unnecessary...

Foreign media: China helps global companies create a...

He runs with five knives and a billhook,...

The NGO ships are approaching but Italy blocks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy