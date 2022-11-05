The sensational mathematics community Zhang Yitang has published the Landau-Siegel zero-point paper: problems related to the proof of the Riemann conjecture

In mid-October, mathematician Zhang Yitang announced an earth-shattering news. He announced at a conference that he had conquered the Landau-Siegel Zeros Conjecture.

He had previously promised to publish the paper in the coming weeks,A preview version of the paper has been published online today, with more than 100 pages, and will be peer-reviewed.

The conjecture researched by Professor Zhang Yitang is related to a great problem in the history of mathematics, that is, the Riemann conjecture, which was proposed by Bernhard Riemann in 1859 and is a conjecture about the zero-point distribution of the Riemann zeta function ζ(s). , is a major mathematical problem for a century, and most of the problems raised in the early 20th century have been proved or denied in the past.

The Landau-Siegel zero point conjecture refers to a weak form of the Riemann conjecture, the core of which is to answer “Is there a thing called a Landau-Siegel zero point?”

Professor Zhang Yitang has been studying the Landau-Siegel zero-point conjecture for more than 20 years. He believes that this problem can be divided into two cases: the existence and non-existence of zero points.

He previously said, “If a Landau-Siegel zero holds, an inequality can be drawn in the end. And this inequality is obviously wrong, so a contradiction can be deduced from here.

From this perspective, we get a contradiction from the existence of the Landau-Siegel zero.

For now, all I can report is that at least a weak form like this is still possible, but the whole technical stuff is very complicated. “

According to the previous analysis, if Professor Zhang Yitang can prove the Landau-Siegel zero-point conjecture,He will be the greatest mathematician of the past 50 years, bar none.

