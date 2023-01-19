





On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Zhang Youxia, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, went to a brigade of the 82nd Army Group Army to investigate and visit officers and soldiers. On behalf of Chairman Xi Jinping and the Central Military Commission, he extended sincere greetings and New Year wishes to the officers and soldiers of the army. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the decision-making and deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deepen Xi Jinping’s ideological armament for strengthening the army, focus on preparing for war and promote the comprehensive construction of the army, and strive to create a new situation in the new era and new journey.

Zhang Youxia came to the brigade’s command training center, comprehensive training ground, cultural center and other places to inspect the troops’ combat readiness training and work and living conditions, and listen to work reports. He urged everyone to strengthen combat readiness on duty, maintain a state of alert, arrange material and cultural life well, and ensure safety and stability during the festival.

Zhang Youxia emphasized that it is necessary to continue to deepen the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, promote Xi Jinping’s ideological arming of strengthening the army to go deep and solid, carry out the educational practice of “learning the thought of strengthening the army and making contributions to the cause of strengthening the army”, and use scientific theories to strengthen beliefs Faith, promote work practice, lay a solid ideological and political foundation of maintaining the core and obeying commands, and practice absolute loyalty with practical actions.

Zhang Youxia pointed out that it is necessary to focus on training and preparing for war, vigorously strengthen actual combat military training, explore new ways in simulated training, strictly implement basic training, do a good job in innovation of mass tactics, and temper the actual ability to carry out missions and tasks. It is necessary to strengthen the spirit of reform and innovation, promote system construction, improve new-quality combat effectiveness, accelerate the modernization of the army, and strive to build a strong army capable of fighting well.

Zhang Youxia emphasized that the more heavy the task of preparing for war, the more we must concentrate on grasping the grassroots and strengthening the grassroots. It is necessary to strengthen the grassroots party organizations, strengthen political and organizational functions, and ensure that various tasks are implemented at the grassroots level. It is necessary to improve and strengthen the management of the troops, purify the ethos of the troops, keep the bottom line of safety, and promote the construction of the troops to a new level.

(Story by Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 19)



