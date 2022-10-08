[The Epoch Times, October 7, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng reported) Hunan Province has recently banned many places, and many netizens complained that their health codes were inexplicably assigned yellow codes. Hundreds of tourists who traveled in Zhangjiajie were also given “red codes”. They protested at the Zhangjiajie municipal government and asked to leave, but the problem was not resolved.

On October 7, the “Sanxiang Metropolis Daily” reported that due to the epidemic, the health codes of some residents in Hunan have become yellow codes. Hunan CDC explained that one of the reasons for being given a yellow code is that people entering Hunan from provinces with local epidemics will also be given a yellow code.

“Ming Pao” reported on the 6th that Zhangjiajie, a tourist city in Hunan Province, was diagnosed with a case on the morning of the 6th, and the locality immediately took measures to close the city. The health codes of hundreds of tourists became “red codes” and could not leave.

According to the report, the leaked video showed more than 100 tourists trapped in a parking lot in Zhangjiajie and ignored after being assigned a red code. Some tourists protested by walking to the Zhangjiajie city government office building, demanding to leave and arguing with local officials, but the issue was not properly resolved.

Tourists disclosed that the temperature was only 13ºC at that time, and a large number of tourists were left outside the West Railway Station to wait for 5 hours, and were also asked not to leave Zhangjiajie temporarily.

For some residents and tourists in Hunan who have been assigned yellow or red codes, many netizens complained: “The chameleon code changes four or five times a day.” “I spent yesterday in the chameleon Hunan health code, and now I just hope to keep the green code tomorrow. I’m tired of complaining that I can go back to Shenzhen smoothly.” “No way, call 12345 to complain. The government staff called you early this morning to scold you. This is the public servant of Youxian County. It is not suitable to stay here for a long time.”

“Everyone has collapsed. Life is switched between yellow and green codes, and there is no direction at all.” “I saw a lot of people in Changsha like this. The yellow and green switch is a joke. Hunan’s health code is a joke.”

Some netizens questioned: “This is really (is) a wide-ranging and indiscriminate attack, which makes people wonder if this is October 2022…”

Another netizen said: “Hunan is really stubborn about this matter, but it doesn’t admit that there is a problem with it.” “You have no problem with your skills and character. It’s because we couldn’t think of it, so we had to come to Changsha.”​

There are also netizens who disclosed their personal experiences: “I went to Changsha on the 1st, and did nucleic acid every day from September 28 to October 2. Before I could go on the 3rd, give me a yellow code. I have been eating takeaways in the hotel for the next few days, doing it every day. Nucleic acid, is it still yellow? It’s really unreasonable!”

“On T289, someone was diagnosed in the car. The diagnosed person got off from Changsha, and I got on the bus from Changsha. There was no intersection. The result was a red code and said it was a close connection. Now I am isolated in my hometown of Hengyang. Quarantine has not given up until now, and I will go to work tomorrow.”

In addition to Zhangjiajie, Fenghuang County in Hunan Province also closed the city on the 6th, which also caused dissatisfaction among tourists. On the evening of the 6th, Fenghuang County officially issued a notice to apologize to tourists. But the people said: “Speechless.”

