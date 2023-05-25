On May 23, 2023, Zhao Bentang, Ambassador to Portugal, met with Ouyang Yu, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, and his delegation. The two sides exchanged views on the successful implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” in the Macao SAR, the social and cultural development of Macao, Sino-Portuguese relations, and cooperation between the Macao SAR and Portugal in various fields.

Ambassador Zhao introduced the current situation of China-Portugal relations and the recent high-level exchanges between China and Portugal, emphasizing that the central government will unswervingly implement the “one country, two systems” policy and fully support the Macao SAR in developing economy, improving people’s livelihood, preventing and controlling the epidemic, and maintaining stability. Macao is an important bridge linking China and Portugal. The Chinese Embassy in Portugal is willing to actively cooperate with the Macao Special Administrative Region to develop relations with Portugal, promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Portugal, and add new connotations to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Director Ouyang Yu thanked Ambassador Zhao for his detailed introduction of the relevant situation and the cooperation between the Macao SAR and Portugal in the social and cultural fields, and expressed that the Macao SAR government is willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Portugal in the fields of society, culture, health, education, sports, and traditional Chinese medicine. Further play the role of Macao as an important platform for Sino-Portuguese cooperation, and contribute to the overall situation of Sino-Portuguese friendship.