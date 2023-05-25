Home » Zhao Bentang, Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, visited the Portuguese Sports Club
Zhao Bentang, Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, visited the Portuguese Sports Club

2023-05-25

On May 21, Ambassador Zhao Bentang was invited to inspect the Portuguese Sports Club (SCP). Accompanied by SCP Vice President Francisco Salgado (Francisco Salgado), Ambassador Zhao visited the club museum and watched the video materials of the club team’s visit to China in 1978, which is a positive contribution of sports diplomacy to the friendly relations between the two countries It is affirmed, and it is hoped that the two sides will continue to strengthen sports exchanges and further consolidate the foundation of bilateral cultural cooperation.

Ambassador Zhao and his party then watched the match between Sporting FC and Benfica. Former Macau Governor Wei Qili, Portugal Fidelity Insurance CEO Rogerio Henriques, Secretary General Bernard of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Xia Xiaoling, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy, ​​were present.

