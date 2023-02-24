On February 23, Governor Zhao Gang presided over a province-wide video conference on production safety and fire protection. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and important instructions on production safety, with a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, to comprehensively investigate and rectify various safety hazards, resolutely prevent and contain major accidents, and effectively protect the lives of the people. Property security, and strive to create a safe and stable social environment.

Zhao Gang pointed out that our province is currently in a period of comprehensive acceleration of resumption of work and production, rapid recovery of tourism consumption, rising temperature and dry climate, and the situation of safety production is severe and complicated. All localities and departments must always tighten the strings of thinking, keep an eye on key areas, pay close attention to weak links, continue to deepen the investigation and rectification of potential safety hazards in key areas, and effectively eliminate hidden risks before they happen. It is necessary to further promote the supervision and management of mine safety, severely crack down on illegal mining, over-level and cross-border mining, mining at hidden working faces, construction not in accordance with design, and mining instead of construction, etc., carry out a general survey of hidden disaster-causing factors on a regular basis, and deepen safety management of continuous tension in coal mine mining , to ensure the continued stability of the province’s coal mine safety situation. It is necessary to further strengthen the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers in the fields of hazardous chemicals, road traffic, construction projects, and fire protection in key places, further promote the special rectification of the safety of self-built houses, and orderly promote the aging and renovation of gas pipelines, and strictly prevent and control forest and grassland fires. Grasp the work of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, solidly carry out security and stability maintenance work, and continue to improve the level of intrinsic safety. It is necessary to tighten compaction work responsibilities, strictly implement the requirements of “three managements and three musts”, further strengthen supervision and law enforcement, supervision and assessment, and effectively gather a strong joint force for joint management and safety production.

At the meeting, the Office of the Provincial Safety Committee notified the situation of production safety in the province, and put forward suggestions on the arrangement of the key tasks of production safety in the near future, especially during the National Two Sessions. The Provincial Fire Rescue Corps made a speech.

Li Mingyuan, mayor of Xi’an, Fang Weifeng, secretary-general of the provincial government, responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments and municipal (district) governments attended the meeting. (Reporter Sun Peng)

