Zhao Leji meets with Honduran President Fidel Castro – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 13. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji met with Honduras President Fidel Castro in Beijing on June 13.

Zhao Leji said that although the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hong Kong was short, the fruitful results of cooperation have fully proved that the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries conforms to the historical trend and is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples. China is willing to work with Hong Kong to implement the important consensus reached at the historic meeting between the two heads of state yesterday, so as to promote the steady and long-term development of China-Hong Kong relations. Zhao Leji introduced Chinese-style modernization and the people-centered concept and practice of the Chinese government, and expressed that the National People’s Congress of China is willing to conduct multi-level, multi-field and multi-form exchanges and cooperation with the Honduran Congress to learn from each other and better serve the development of their respective countries , benefiting the two peoples.

Castro said that the development of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hong Kong and China, especially the results of my visit to China this time, fully proves that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hong Kong and China is a completely correct historical choice. The Hong Kong side abides by the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries with the Chinese side to promote the sustained and stable development of bilateral relations.

Zhang Qingwei attended the meeting.