Deepen connectivity and promote win-win cooperation

Zhao Long meets with representatives of diplomatic envoys in China attending the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade

Southeast Net, September 8 (Fujian Daily reporter Lin Yuxi) On September 7, Governor Zhao Long met in Xiamen with the representatives of diplomatic envoys who came to Fujian to attend the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade. Guo Ningning, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, attended the meeting.

On behalf of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, Zhao Long extended his welcome to all the envoys in China. He said that Fujian is an important birthplace and practice place for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the whole province of Fujian has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions and instructions of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. With this decision-making and deployment, we will vigorously inherit and carry forward the important concepts and major practices created by General Secretary Xi Jinping, accelerate the construction of a modern economic system, continuously enhance our comprehensive strength, and take solid steps towards high-quality development. Under the kind care and attention of General Secretary Xi Jinping, CIFIT has developed into one of the most influential international investment events in the world. The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. The advancement of science and technology has shortened the distance between time and space, economic and trade exchanges have brought countries closer together, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges have promoted mutual learning among civilizations. Humanity has increasingly become an inseparable community of destiny. Promoting human peace, achieving common development and improving people’s lives should be the common pursuit of all countries. The development of Fujian has benefited from reform and opening up. We will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the important requirements of the “Four Greaters”, deeply integrate into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and accelerate the construction of a domestic and international dual cycle. Important nodes and channels, creating a better environment for deepening exchanges and cooperation with other countries. Sincerely hope that all the envoys will give full play to their role as bridges and links, and promote the deepening of economic and trade cooperation between their respective countries and Fujian to achieve win-win development.

On behalf of the foreign guests, Namibian Ambassador to China Kayamo thanked Fujian for its warm reception. He said that he was very happy to come to the beautiful Fujian again. China, especially Fujian, has made great achievements in getting rid of poverty, promoting development, and benefiting the people. It is worth learning from all countries. He hopes to take the opportunity of participating in the CIFIT to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Fujian in the fields of economy, trade, culture and tourism under the framework of the “Belt and Road”.

Diplomatic envoys from South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Ecuador, Mozambique, Indonesia, Mauritania, Czech Republic, Zimbabwe, Solomon Islands, Comoros, Algeria, Serbia, the Philippines, Malta, Ethiopia and other countries attended the meeting.