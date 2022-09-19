Zhao Yide emphasized that the current epidemic situation at home and abroad is severe and complicated, and our province is still under great pressure to prevent import and rebound. According to the requirements of the Plan and the guidance of the national inspection team, we will solidly advance various tasks such as checking loopholes, making up for shortcomings, and improving capabilities, and further improving the quality and efficiency of prevention and control work. All departments at all levels must strictly consolidate the results of epidemic prevention and control, comprehensively review the previous epidemic prevention and control work, persevere to prevent laxity, carelessness, and damage, and continue to strengthen centralized isolation points, designated hospitals, medium and high-risk areas, and nucleic acid sampling. The management of key points such as points, completely eliminates all kinds of hidden risks, and effectively builds a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control. It is important to pay close attention to the import of foreign defense, give full play to the role of various “sentry points”, make good use of big data investigation, regional information assistance investigation, normalized nucleic acid detection and nucleic acid screening of key populations and other means, and keep an eye on various entry points to Shaanxi , and always maintain the efficient operation of the emergency command system and the sufficient and hot standby of epidemic prevention force materials to ensure the first detection, the first control, and the first disposal. It is necessary to carefully and carefully implement the responsibility, further consolidate the responsibilities of territories, departments, units, and individuals, strictly benchmark against the requirements of various national prevention and control policies, carefully implement normalized epidemic prevention and control measures, and educate and guide the public to enhance self-protection awareness and Awareness of responsibility for prevention and control, and promote the formation of a strong synergy of group prevention, group control, and joint prevention and control.

Fang Weifeng, secretary-general of the provincial government, and the main responsible comrades of relevant provincial departments and cities (districts) attended the meeting.(Reporter: Sun Peng)