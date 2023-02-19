On February 17, the rural work conference of the Provincial Party Committee was held in Xi’an. Provincial party secretary Zhao Yide attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and the important instructions of his important speech when he visited Shaanxi, and adhere to the fundamental and strategic position of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” in the overall situation , with stronger responsibilities, more powerful measures, and a more solid style of work, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, promote agricultural and rural modernization to take solid steps, accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural province with Shaanxi characteristics, and write a new journey for Chinese-style modernization. The new chapter of Shaanxi’s high-quality development provides solid support.

Governor Zhao Gang presided over the event. Fang Hongwei, Guo Yonghong, Hao Huijie, Wang Lin, members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Fan Weibin and Yang Guangting, Deputy Directors of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Zhang Xiaoguang, Vice Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and Li Mingyuan, Mayor of Xi’an, attended the meeting. Vice Governor Zhong Hongjiang explained the relevant documents.

Zhao Yide pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a strategic plan to speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country. General Secretary Xi Jinping made a comprehensive deployment of what kind of agricultural power and how to build a strong agricultural country at the Central Rural Work Conference. The work provides the general program, the general basis, and the total compliance. We must thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches at the Central Rural Work Conference and the important instructions of his visit to Shaanxi, deeply understand the strategic considerations, connotations, and overall layout of accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country, and deeply understand how to do a good job in Shaanxi’s “three rural areas” “The mission of the work is heavy and the responsibility is heavy. We will firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with the practical actions of building a strong agricultural province.

Zhao Yide emphasized that the construction of a strong agricultural province has both rare opportunities and many challenges. It must embody common characteristics, Chinese characteristics, and Shaanxi characteristics. , Seek practical results, focus on secure jobs, technological innovation, characteristic industries, civilization inheritance, and ecological environment, and work hard to achieve results. It is necessary to anchor the goal of building a strong agricultural province, comprehensively promote the “five revitalizations” of rural industries, talents, culture, ecology, and organization, and ensure that the construction of a strong agricultural province has a good start and a good start. It is necessary to vigorously implement the comprehensive grain production capacity improvement project, strengthen the storage of grain on the ground and the storage of grain on technology, resolutely guard the red line of arable land protection around the quantity, quality, and use management, build and manage high-standard farmland, and protect farmers’ enthusiasm for growing grain. High-quality varieties, advanced technology, and facilities and equipment must be potentialized to build a diversified food supply system, promote conservation and loss reduction throughout the food chain, and ensure a stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products. It is necessary to vigorously implement the project of increasing farmers’ income and becoming rich, continue to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, vigorously develop the characteristic economy, the economy that combines agriculture with agriculture, the collective economy, and the private economy. It is necessary to vigorously implement the characteristic modern agricultural upgrading project, thoroughly consider the three words “soil, specialty, and production”, dig deep into the resources of “soil”, amplify the advantages of “special”, extend the chain of “production”, and strengthen the “3+X” “Characteristic industries, do a good job in the construction of nine agricultural industry chains, and promote the upgrading of the entire chain of rural industries. It is necessary to vigorously implement the agricultural science and technology innovation and upgrading project, build and make good use of Qinchuangyuan’s agricultural sector, give full play to the role of platforms such as the SCO agricultural technology exchange and training demonstration base, solidly promote the revitalization of the seed industry, and strengthen agricultural science and technology innovation, demonstration and promotion, and international cooperation. Cooperation “National Team”. It is necessary to vigorously implement the key rural reform and upgrading projects, do a good job in the two major articles of “freedom” and “integration”, coordinate and promote the reform of the “three lands” of rural contracted land, homesteads, and collectively-operated construction land, and expand the “three changes” “Reform results, breaking down the institutional barriers that hinder the equal exchange and two-way flow of urban and rural elements, and increasing financial support for “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. It is necessary to vigorously implement the rural planning and construction improvement project, do a good job in rural layout planning, construction planning, and construction guidelines, organize and implement rural construction actions with high quality, improve the completeness of rural infrastructure, the convenience of public services, and the comfort of living environments, and create a suitable Suitable for business and beautiful countryside. It is necessary to vigorously implement the rural grassroots governance improvement project, continue to improve the rural governance system led by the party organization, the rule of law, and the rule of virtue, strengthen the grassroots, innovate the carrier, and promote new trends, so that the countryside is full of vitality and stable and orderly. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership over the “three rural” work, implement the responsibility system for rural revitalization and the five-level secretaries to grasp the requirements of rural revitalization, strengthen talent support, grassroots party building, supervision and assessment, do a good job in the annual activities to improve the work style of cadres, and continue to create a whole The new situation of the province’s “three rural” work.

Zhao Gang emphasized that we must resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for food security, strengthen the protection and use control of cultivated land, promote the construction of high-standard farmland with high quality, carry out seed industry revitalization actions and agricultural integration technology research, and ensure the stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products. It is necessary to continue to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, vigorously develop the county economy, coordinate and do a good job in the characteristic economy, the economy that combines agriculture with agriculture, and the collective economy, and solidly promote the construction of a livable, business-friendly and beautiful countryside. At present, it is necessary to implement the epidemic prevention and control measures in rural areas, do a good job in spring agricultural production without missing the farming season, and do a good job in guaranteeing employment services for migrant workers to return to work, so as to ensure that the agricultural and rural work has a good start and a good start throughout the year.

At the meeting, five units including Yan’an City, Yangling Demonstration Zone, Qianyang County, Pucheng County, and Hanyin County made exchange speeches after watching the feature film on consolidating the achievements of poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

The meeting was held in the form of video conference call. Members of the Provincial Party Committee’s Rural Work Leading Group (Provincial Party Committee’s Implementation of the Rural Revitalization Strategy Leading Group), relevant departments directly under the provincial government, some central units stationed in Shaanxi, provincial enterprises, and colleges and universities are mainly responsible for the meeting at the main venue. The main comrades in charge of the party and government of each city and the comrades in charge of relevant departments attended the meeting in the branch venue.

