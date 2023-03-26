On March 24, the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government held a video conference on epidemic prevention and control across the province. Provincial Party Secretary Zhao Yide attended and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches during the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the National Two Sessions, conscientiously implement the spirit of the State Council’s joint defense and joint control mechanism video conference, and implement the “Class B and B Management” measures. , Grasp the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic and key infectious diseases in spring and summer, build a strong health service system, and better protect the lives and health of the people.

Governor Zhao Gang presided over the meeting. Wang Xiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, reported the situation of the province’s epidemic prevention and control. Fang Hongwei and Hao Huijie, members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Fan Weibin and Yang Guangting, deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Ye Niuping, Dai Binbin, and Zhong Hongjiang, deputy governors of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the meeting.

Zhao Yide pointed out that my country’s major decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control fully demonstrates the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and fully demonstrates the remarkable superiority of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics. At present, the global epidemic situation is still uncertain, and the epidemic prevention and control work cannot be relaxed in the slightest. The whole province must further unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, carefully sort out and summarize the experience and practices of epidemic prevention and control, pay close attention to key links, make up for shortcomings and weaknesses, and scientifically do a good job in the prevention and control of infectious diseases such as the new crown epidemic in the new stage , Build a solid barrier to protect the health and safety of the people.

Zhao Yide emphasized that it is necessary to carry out the prevention and control measures after the new crown virus infection “Class B and B management”, strengthen normalized monitoring and early warning, continue to do a good job in health services for key groups such as “the elderly and the young”, and improve The management of key institutions such as nursing homes and welfare homes, do a good job in the overall planning and deployment of medical materials and resources and the construction of vaccinations, and deploy the prevention and control of epidemics at time points such as Qingming and “May 1st” in advance. It is necessary to adhere to comprehensive prevention and control and implement policies according to the disease, comprehensively prevent other key infectious diseases in spring and summer, strengthen the protection of key places such as schools, extensively carry out patriotic health campaigns, and do a good job in popularizing health knowledge. It is necessary to further promote the reform of the disease control system, continue to build a three-level urban and rural medical and health service network with public medical institutions as the main body, improve the grassroots governance platform with grid management, refined services, and information support, and continuously improve disease prevention and control. level of social governance. Departments at all levels must effectively shoulder their responsibilities, strengthen work coordination, temper their work style, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and provide a strong guarantee for promoting high-quality development and accelerating modernization.

The responsible comrades of the relevant departments directly under the provincial government, and the responsible comrades of the cities (districts) and counties (cities, districts) attended the meeting.

Source: Mass News

Editor: Yang Beilei