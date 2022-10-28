On October 27, Governor Zhao Yide presided over a video dispatch meeting for epidemic prevention and control in the province, listened to the briefing of the Provincial Response Office and the report on the prevention and control work of Xi’an, Hanzhong, Xianyang, Baoji and Yulin, and studied and deployed the next step. Work. He emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, continue to pressurize and consolidate the results of prevention and control, and work hard to achieve this round of epidemic situation. . Wang Xiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, and Fang Guanghua, Vice Governor, attended the meeting.

Zhao Yide emphasized that the city where the epidemic has occurred should take the realization of social zero as the most urgent task at present, carry out in-depth zero-clearing operations, carefully conduct the review of all risk points and risk personnel, and comprehensively improve nucleic acid screening and traceability. The quality and efficiency of each link such as quarantine, isolation control, and coordinated joint defense are strictly implemented, and measures such as “point-to-point” closed-loop transfer, standardized management of centralized isolation points and designated hospitals, centralized residence of high-risk groups, and “two points and one line” closed-loop management are strictly implemented. Strictly prevent the virus from breaking the ring and spilling out, and put out the current round of the epidemic as soon as possible. It is necessary to strictly control the source risk of imported epidemics, keep an eye on all kinds of entry points into Shaanxi and the market, continue to strengthen the “first point” control, give full play to the “sentinel” role of fever clinics, grassroots clinics, pharmacies, etc., and carry out normalization Large-scale nucleic acid testing and nucleic acid screening of key populations have been carried out to dynamically grasp the number of key personnel such as those returning to Shaanxi from key areas, those who have been cured and discharged from hospitals, and those who have returned after the quarantine period has expired. It is necessary to comprehensively investigate the shortcomings of prevention and control, timely block prevention and control loopholes, strengthen the management of crowded places, especially key institutions such as schools and hospitals, and strictly implement normalized prevention and control measures such as scanning code temperature measurement in public places and checking negative nucleic acid certificates. Control gathering activities, do our best to reduce the risk of epidemic spread, and effectively weave a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.

Li Mingyuan, Mayor of Xi’an City, Fang Weifeng, Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, and major responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments and cities (districts) attended the meeting.(Reporter: Sun Peng)