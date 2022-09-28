Zhao Yide emphasized at the video scheduling meeting of epidemic prevention and control in the province to quickly circle and extinguish local epidemics and build a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control

On September 27, Governor Zhao Yide presided over a video dispatch meeting for epidemic prevention and control in the province, listened to the work suggestions of the Provincial Response Office and reports on the prevention and control work of Xi’an, Xianyang, Baoji, Weinan, and Hanzhong, and studied and deployed the next step. . He emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the general strategy and general policy, focus on cutting off the chain of transmission, quickly encircle and eliminate local epidemics, make every effort to build a strict defense line for epidemic prevention and control, and resolutely hold the bottom line that there will not be a large-scale rebound of the epidemic. Vice Governor Fang Guanghua attended the meeting.

Zhao Yide emphasized that Xi’an, Xianyang and other places should race against time and efficiently coordinate to do a good job of flow control traceability, nucleic acid testing, isolation and transportation, and strive to stop the spread of the epidemic in the shortest time possible. All localities must resolutely overcome the paralyzing thinking and relaxed mentality, benchmark against the latest policy requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism on the National Day holiday and the epidemic prevention and control work plan around the National Day holiday, in-depth review and deduction, quickly check for loopholes, and effectively improve the quality of prevention and control. . It is necessary to put all requirements for external defense input in place, pay close attention to all kinds of entry points into Shaanxi and enter the city, strictly implement the requirements of “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management”, strengthen regional coordinated investigation, and always keep the epidemic prevention and control command system at all levels in an active state. , to ensure the immediate transition and decisive disposal. It is necessary to put in place all the requirements for internal anti-rebound, highlight the close and sub-intensive contact, the tracking and control of key personnel such as those returning to Shaanxi from medium and high-risk areas and high-endemic areas, as well as the health management of those who have been released from isolation, cured and discharged, and strengthened nucleic acid collection points. , grassroots clinics, fever clinics, centralized isolation points, designated hospitals and standardized management of medium and high-risk areas to strictly prevent the virus from breaking out of the circle. It is necessary to put all the requirements for normalized epidemic prevention and control in place, do a solid job in epidemic prevention and control in key institutions, strictly control all kinds of gathering activities, carry out large-scale nucleic acid testing and nucleic acid screening of key populations on a regular basis, and continue to improve nucleic acid testing, Resource and strength reserves such as designated hospitals, makeshift hospitals, centralized isolation points, etc., firmly grasp the initiative of prevention and control work.

Li Mingyuan, Mayor of Xi’an City, Fang Weifeng, Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, and major responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments and cities (districts) attended the meeting. (Sun Peng, reporter from Shaanxi Daily)