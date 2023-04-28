Zhaoling District: Concentrate on comprehensive improvement of human settlements_Luohe Municipal People’s Government

Zhaoling District: Concentrate on comprehensive improvement of human settlements

The management of rural domestic waste is a key task in the improvement of rural human settlements, and it is also an important part of the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy. In order to strengthen the treatment of rural domestic waste and accelerate the establishment of demonstration towns, the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-rural Development guides the counties and districts to adapt measures to local conditions and take multiple measures simultaneously to explore a practical rural domestic waste management model, promote the overall improvement of the appearance of the village, and effectively enhance the people’s access to feeling, happiness. From this issue onwards, the column “Rural Domestic Garbage Dynamic Clearing Action” will be launched to report the situation of rural domestic garbage treatment in various counties and districts, introduce its experience and practices, solidly promote the construction of beautiful countryside, and polish the background of rural revitalization and happiness.

On April 24th, the reporter walked into Baizhuang Village, Zhaoling Town, and what he saw were neat village roads and neatly placed garbage bins. There was no garbage in the village… This is the clearing of rural domestic garbage in Zhaoling District The epitome of initial results in action. “There are trash bins on the main roads in my village. Everyone consciously throws rubbish into the trash bins. The living environment is no different from that in the city!” a villager told the reporter.

On January 8 this year, the launching ceremony of the city’s “Clean Your Home and Mobilize for a Clean and Healthy New Year’s Eve” was held in Baizhuang Village. It is understood that the Housing and Construction Bureau of Zhaoling District aims to advocate a clean, hygienic, civilized and healthy lifestyle and build an ecologically civilized village. It takes the environmental improvement of the central market town as a breakthrough, and combines it with the human settlements. Clean roads, clean villages, clean ditches and ponds as the main content of the comprehensive improvement of town appearance and environmental sanitation, guide towns (streets) to focus on villages, township roads, national and provincial arterial roads, etc., with full coverage and no blind spots As a standard, conduct a thorough investigation of rural garbage, clarify the responsible units level by level, and clean up within a time limit.

The towns (streets) have formulated specific plans according to the cleaning tasks, pooling manpower and material resources to carry out centralized rectification of urban and rural garbage and special cleaning actions for accumulated garbage in urban and rural areas, so as to clean up one place and sell one place. Since the beginning of the year, they have comprehensively investigated and rectified rural back streets and alleys, deserted pits, fields, pits, ponds and ditches and other blind spots. They have cleaned up 210 accumulated garbage spots, 137 pits, ponds and ditches, and cleaned up 263 back streets and alleys. , Cleaned up about 510 tons of accumulated garbage, effectively improving the living environment in rural areas.

The bureau insists on holding a garbage management situation report meeting once a month to coordinate and solve existing problems; the staff insists on on-site supervision of rural garbage every day, assigns problems on the spot, cancels accounts, and rectifies within a time limit. At the same time, guide the towns (streets) to actively explore the pilot work of sorting rural domestic waste, guide the towns (streets) to use them for agriculture nearby, adapt measures to local conditions, pilot first, step by step, and gradually roll out, so as to realize the reduction of rural domestic waste at the source.

Strengthen the construction of rural garbage management facilities, configure 228 sets of environmentally friendly deep-buried bucket collection stations, 10 large-scale airtight rural household garbage hoisting vehicles, 47 garbage collection vehicles, 8592 240L standard garbage cans, and 250 electric garbage collection vehicles. The garbage removal system improves the garbage removal rate, so as to realize the daily cleaning of rural domestic garbage, and lay a good foundation for the rural garbage management in Zhaoling District.

Select a strong team of cleaners, improve the implementation of the management methods for rural cleaners, divide the cleaning service grid according to the primary and secondary streets, front and back of houses, back streets and alleys, village connection lines, ditches and other areas, and provide 986 cleaning staff in the whole district The cleaning staff implements dynamic management, competes for posts, selects the best and eliminates the inferior to ensure the efficient operation of the work.

“In the next step, the Zhaoling District Housing and Urban-rural Development Bureau will continue to consolidate the long-term mechanism of urban-rural integration of rural domestic waste management of ‘village collection, town transfer, and city centralized treatment’, further improve the rural domestic waste collection and transfer system, and explore and promote rural life. Waste sorting work, do a good job in typical demonstrations and experience promotion, and comprehensively improve the level of rural domestic waste management.” The relevant person in charge of the Housing and Construction Bureau of Zhaoling District said.