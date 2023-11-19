Zhara Valentina Segura Puerta, the young promise of Baby Fútbol from Comfacauca – news

#OrgulloSportivoComfacauca, represents with determination and success the new generation of sports talents in the region.

At 13 years old, Zhara Valentina Segura Puerta, an 8th grade student at the Comfacauca Business Education Center, stands out as a prominent figure in the world of baby soccer.

She began her sports training when she was only 9 years old, and has established herself in the Alianza Deportiva Femenina, Academia Valencia and the Real Santander club, being crowned Champion in the Baby football zone in Ipiales.

Currently, Zhara is a fundamental part of the Cauca Sub 13 team, achieving notable achievements such as Zonal Champion of the Colombian Southwest in Ipiales and the II UniValle National Women’s Soccer Tournament. In addition, she is enthusiastically preparing to compete in the National Women’s Tournament in Palmira-Valle, next December, and in January, in the national final of Women’s Baby Soccer 2023-2024.

The young athlete also stands out in Super Campeones, demonstrating her versatility and skills on the field of play. Zhara is not only a promise of sport, but also a source of pride for Comfacauca, representing the new generation of sporting talents with determination and success.

www.comfacauca.com

Share this: Facebook

X

