Zhejiang celebrates “May 1st” and commends model workers Yi Lianhong to extend holiday greetings to the vast number of workers in the province_Hangzhou Net

Zhejiang celebrates “May 1st” and commends model workers Yi Lianhong to extend holiday greetings to the vast number of workers in the province

On the morning of April 28, our province held the 2023 “May 1” International Labor Day cum Commendation Conference for Advanced Model Workers. Before the meeting, leaders of the participating provinces visited representatives of advanced model workers.Photo by reporter Hu Yuanyong

In the writing of the chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang

Our province celebrates “May Day” in recognition of model workers

Yi Lianhong sends festive greetings to the vast number of laborers in the province Wang Hao presides

Zhejiang Online News, April 28th (Reporter Weng Haohao and Liang Liang) On the morning of the 28th, our province held the 2023 “May 1st” International Labor Day Celebration and Commendation Conference for Advanced Model Workers.

Provincial Party Secretary Yi Lianhong attended the conference and delivered a speech. Wang Hao, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and governor of the province, presided over it, and Wang Cheng, Chen Yijun, Xia Junyou, Liu Xin, Wang Wenxu, and Wang Changrong attended. The meeting commended the national and provincial “May 1st” labor certificates and medal winners, national and provincial worker pioneer winners and provincial labor models. At the meeting, representatives of advanced model workers made speeches and read out the proposal of “Comprehensively Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Building New Contributions and New Businesses in the Three “No. 1 Projects””. Before the meeting, leaders of the participating provinces visited representatives of advanced model workers.

The meeting commended the national and provincial “May 1st” labor certificates and medal winners, national and provincial worker pioneer winners and provincial labor models.Photo by reporter Hu Yuanyong

Yi Lianhong congratulated the commended advanced model workers, and extended holiday greetings and high respect to the working class and the working people in the whole province. He said that labor is hard work, but more joyful, happy, glorious and great. The industrious and intelligent people of Zhejiang have written miracles of innovation and entrepreneurship one after another with their hands and sweat, and performed wonderful and colorful chapters one after another, adding a profound foundation to Zhejiang’s yesterday and a bright background to Zhejiang’s today. Zhejiang’s tomorrow has added confidence. Especially since the implementation of the “88 Strategy” for 20 years, the working class and the masses of the working people in our province have anchored the “vision map” that General Secretary Xi Jinping personally drew and tailored, followed the “road map” that has been consistent and consistent, and united Struggle, hard work, and continuous struggle have promoted wonderful changes in the land of Zhejiang. Practice has fully proved that the working class and the working people in the whole province are worthy of being the strongest main force who shoulder the heavy burdens and leading the way for the reform and development of Zhejiang, and they are worthy of being the most beautiful strugglers who are trustworthy and worthy of praise and praise.

On the morning of April 28, our province held the 2023 “May 1” International Labor Day cum Commendation Conference for Advanced Model Workers.Photo by reporter Hu Yuanyong

Yi Lianhong emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy”, and the year when the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games will be held. It is hoped that the working class and the masses of the whole province will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the work of the working class and trade unions, take root in the hot land of Zhejiang, devote themselves to the upsurge of development, and rejuvenate their labor enthusiasm, so as to better play the role of the main force, demonstrate their responsibility as the master, and be strong. Promote innovation, deepen reform, overcome difficulties, open up and improve, and create new industries, make new achievements, and show greatness again in striving to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang. We must always maintain our political qualities, unite and follow the party, combine learning and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, focus on the theme, focus on the soul, stick to the main line, patriotic dedication, strengthen initiative, unite and forge ahead, and further strengthen Resolutely defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with a high degree of self-consciousness; we must shoulder our responsibilities, dare to be the first to set the tide, maintain the innovative spirit of bravely breaking into the new blue ocean, and strengthen the reform courage to gnaw hard bones, Demonstrate the openness of striding to the world, actively participate in the three “No. 1 projects”, help promote high-quality development, establish the concept of “everyone adds glory to the Asian Games”, and work together to make the “major events at home” successful and beautiful We must learn the spirit of role models, strive to be first-class when we see talents, vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, the spirit of labor, and the spirit of craftsmanship, sing the most glorious theme of labor, form the most respectable fashion of model workers, and establish the most popular integrity of craftsmen. Oriented, and jointly play the song of the laborers in the new era of Zhejiang; to forge high-strength skills, show off their bravery and boldness, further open up learning channels, find the right track for reform, and unblock the channels for cultivating talents, and strive to create a knowledge-based, skill-based, An innovative workforce.

Yi Lianhong emphasized that trade unions at all levels in the province and the majority of trade union cadres must unswervingly follow the development path of socialist trade unions with Chinese characteristics, stick to the main position of workers’ mass work, carry out extensive publicity and education activities, make every effort to promote harmonious labor relations, and be a good worker. The caring people and the demonstrators of industrious and honest construction will promote the work of trade unions in our province to continue to be at the forefront.