Zhejiang changed the national score line to “lead” the whole country?Provincial Examination Institute Responds: Zhejiang College Entrance Examination Scores Are Not Comparable with Other Provinces, Misreading-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Zhejiang changed the national score line to “lead” the whole country?Response from the Provincial Examination Institute: The scores of the Zhejiang college entrance examination are not comparable with those of other provinces, which is a misreading

Daily Business Daily News Yesterday, an online screenshot of the 2023 college entrance examination scores in eight provinces including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shandong went viral in the circle of friends.

Yesterday afternoon, the Zhejiang Provincial Educational Examination Institute made a clear response: Zhejiang’s college entrance examination scores are not comparable to those of other provinces, because each province’s examination papers are different, the difficulty of the test questions is different, the score structure is different, and the method of selecting and assigning scores is different.

The reason for such a comparison is that this year Zhejiang College Entrance Examination (three subjects outside of language and mathematics) adopts the new National College Entrance Examination Paper I. This volume is one of the four types of national unified examination papers for general college admissions (National Paper A, National Paper B, New College Entrance Examination I, New College Entrance Examination II), including Chinese, mathematics, and foreign languages. Ministry of Education Examination Institute proposition. The provinces that adopted the new national college entrance examination paper I this year include Guangdong, Fujian, Jiangsu, Hunan, Hubei, Hebei, Shandong, and Zhejiang.

However, it should be noted that the college entrance examination does not only test language and mathematics. Although Zhejiang uses the new college entrance examination volume I this year, the “7 out of 3” elective subjects are self-proposed by Zhejiang. In this way, only 3 of the 6 doors are the same, which is obviously not comparable.

In addition, Zhejiang’s final college entrance examination score is not a simple paper score. In addition to the number of languages, the other three elective subjects adopt the “point system”. That is to say, according to the province’s ranking, according to the percentage, one point is one endowment. For example, in physics, some students can reach 98 or 99 points after assigning marks, but in other provinces, some students are directly calculated according to the paper score, and 90 points may be a high score; System”, but the specific methods of assigning points are different, so there will be differences.

Zhejiang’s “point system” began in 2014. The Zhejiang college entrance examination is divided into the first exam in January and the college entrance examination in June. The four subjects of “foreign language + 7 choose 3” can be taken twice, and the highest score is taken, which also means Candidates will naturally choose the one with better grades.

At present, 31 provinces, regions and municipalities have announced the 2023 college entrance examination admission control scores, but the scores of each province are not completely comparable. Zhejiang announced the special type of enrollment control line and the ordinary first- and second-segment line, while Beijing delineated the general undergraduate line and the special type of enrollment line, and Jiangsu delineated the undergraduate batch and special type control lines. This place is obviously not comparable to the segmented line in Zhejiang. Because of the different college entrance examination policies, many provinces still announce the score line according to the traditional routine of the first batch of undergraduates and the second batch of undergraduates (such as Anhui, Heilongjiang, Guizhou, Shaanxi, Shanxi and other provinces). The score lines in such regions are even more incomparable with Zhejiang. sex.

Looking at the regulations of the Zhejiang Provincial Examination Institute, it is not difficult to find that: starting from the admission of college entrance examinations in Zhejiang in 2021, the general score bands have been adjusted from the original three bands to two bands. The new line is drawn according to 60% of the actual number of candidates; the new second line is drawn according to 90% of the actual number of candidates. In addition, a special control line is set according to 20% of the actual number of candidates, which is used for early or special types of admissions such as strong foundation programs and military schools. Therefore, the first and second sections of the line in Zhejiang are not the first line and the second line as we often say.