Zhejiang launches Spring Festival transportation management work in an all-round way to ensure safe and smooth travel during the Spring Festival travel

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-07 07:40

The 2023 Spring Festival travel season starts on January 7 and ends on February 15, a total of 40 days. On the afternoon of January 4, the Provincial Public Security Department held a video deployment meeting of the province’s public security organs for the 2023 Spring Festival Traffic Security Work, and put forward higher requirements in six aspects including accurate research and judgment, solid foundation, effective control, efficient emergency response, caring service and comprehensive planning To ensure that major road traffic accidents do not occur during the Spring Festival travel season, and prevent long-term and large-scale traffic congestion caused by inadequate management.

As the first Spring Festival travel after the optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, a large number of people will choose to travel by non-public transportation such as self-driving, carpooling and chartered cars. The traffic safety situation during the Spring Festival travel is complicated and severe.

Before the Spring Festival travel, the public security traffic police in various places, together with the transportation and other departments, comprehensively investigated the main routes of the Spring Festival travel in the jurisdiction, the rural roads with concentrated traffic, and the interconnection of highways, bridges and tunnels, water and cliffs, sharp bends and steep slopes, long downhills, frequent fog, and easy traffic. High-risk road sections such as ice and snow, and report to the owner unit for management. All localities have implemented temporary protective measures one by one for 46 provincial-level accident-prone sections as well as city- and county-level accident-prone sections. For super-long expressway tunnels and accident-prone long tunnels that do not use the intelligent management and control system, the owners are urged to continue to implement 24-hour personnel stationing. In terms of vehicles, the list of overdue passenger vehicles that have not been inspected or scrapped, and the list of drivers who have not been inspected, have not been renewed, and have scored 12 points will be notified to the transportation department at the same level, and unqualified vehicles and drivers are strictly prohibited from participating in the Spring Festival travel season. Consolidate corporate responsibilities, conduct a special inspection of key transportation companies in the province, and implement list rectification and cancellation of problems found.

During the Spring Festival travel season, 171 Spring Festival travel law enforcement stations across the province have been fully launched, focusing on investigating and punishing illegal activities such as “three overtakes and one fatigue”, illegal parking, illegal occupation of emergency lanes, strong and super strong meetings, etc. Passenger vehicles are strictly prohibited from operating in violation of regulations from 2 am to 5 am. The public security traffic police in various places fully rely on the achievements of the “public security brain” to accurately investigate and arrest high-risk vehicles such as illegal operation, driving under the influence of drugs, drunk driving, and fatigue driving, so as to promote the police force to go on the road, and increase the rate of seeing the police and the rate of quick execution.