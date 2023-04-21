Zhejiang handed over the report card of economic operation in the first quarter. The province’s GDP was 1,892.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%_Hangzhou Net

Zhejiang handed over the report card of economic operation in the first quarter. The province’s GDP was 1,892.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%

Yesterday afternoon, the Provincial Government Information Office held a press conference to introduce the economic operation of Zhejiang in the first quarter.

According to the unified accounting results of regional GDP, the province’s GDP in the first quarter was 1,892.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.9% at comparable prices.

How do you view this increase? Wang Meifu, chief statistician of the Provincial Bureau of Statistics, said that the economic trend in the first quarter was connected with the fourth quarter of last year, and it was a unilateral upward trend. In the first quarter, the confidence in Zhejiang’s economic development was greatly boosted. A very big change was from “one industry alone” to “all industries recovering”.

For example, the added value of the manufacturing industry, the core industries of the digital economy, equipment and other industries increased by 8.7% and 8.1% respectively. The added value of the new energy industry increased by 33.0%, driving the added value of industries above designated size to increase by 1.3 percentage points.

For example, the service industry has fully recovered. Among them, the added value of the accommodation and catering industry increased by 11.6%, 10.5 percentage points faster than that of the previous year.

Especially for consumption, the market is recovering at an accelerated pace. In the first quarter, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 750.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.4%. The retail sales of cosmetics, gold and silver jewelry, Chinese and Western medicines, and cultural and office supplies in trading units above the designated size all increased by more than 10%; the retail sales of new energy vehicles increased by 61%.

Wang Meifu said that the Zhejiang consumer market in the first quarter can be summed up in two sentences, one is the recovery of confidence, and the other is the acceleration of recovery. Judging from the survey data, the three major indexes of consumer employment confidence, consumer income confidence, and consumer willingness to consume have simultaneously increased, which is the first time that this has occurred in the first quarter of this year.

Especially consumption on festivals and weekends can be described as “hot”. In January and February, the province’s retail sales of social consumer goods only increased by 1.5%, and in March it increased by 13.2%. Now not only do you have to queue up for meals at “Internet celebrity shops”, but you may also queue up when you go out for a walk.

Zhejiang has a large number of small, medium and micro enterprises, and they also employ a considerable number of people. Three years after the epidemic, how is the survival of small and medium-sized enterprises? Wang Meifu said that there are more than 110,000 new enterprises this year, of which more than 100,000 are small, medium and micro enterprises. From the perspective of statistical scale, 11,000 business entities changed from below-scale to above-scale last year, indicating that the development and growth of small, medium and micro enterprises is very good.

In the first quarter, the per capita disposable income of residents in the province was 20,158 yuan, a nominal increase of 4.1% year-on-year. This growth rate has dropped compared with the same period of the previous year, mainly because the recovery of the economy takes time. Wu Hongwei, deputy head of the Zhejiang Investigation Team of the National Bureau of Statistics, gave a vivid analogy. It is like that after we become “yang”, we feel that our physical strength is not as good as before. Some people need two weeks to fully recover, and some people may take three weeks. The economic recovery and growth are also the same. By the same token, a period of recovery is required.