Zhejiang held a meeting of provincial party members and leading cadres to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-14 07:31

Yi Lianhong hosted and gave a speech, Wang Hao and Huang Lixin attended

On the morning of the 13th, our province held a meeting of provincial party members and leading cadres to convey the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the party’s second The spirit of the important speech at the opening ceremony of the Top Ten Spiritual Seminars is to study the implementation opinions of our province.

Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Hao conveyed the main spirit of the seminar, especially the spirit of the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping. Huang Lixin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and leading cadres of party members above the deputy provincial level attended.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech stood at the strategic and overall height of the development of the party and the country in the new era, profoundly expounded a series of major theoretical and practical issues of Chinese-style modernization, and greatly enriched and developed the theory of Chinese-style modernization The system refers to the guiding political leadership, the theoretical innovation beyond the breakthrough, and the mission call to the soul. We must deeply understand the major propositions of correctly understanding and vigorously promoting Chinese-style modernization, deeply understand the historical mission, fundamental guarantee, bright future, world significance, and method and path of promoting Chinese-style modernization, and effectively unify our thinking and actions into the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping Spiritually, with a high degree of self-consciousness of firmly defending the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two safeguards”, we will take the lead, be a pioneer, and set an example in the new journey of advancing Chinese-style modernization.

The meeting emphasized that Zhejiang has an advanced foundation and advantages, missions and responsibilities in promoting Chinese-style modernization. Political position, historical position, and responsibility positioning in the process of modernization, continuous struggle, hard work, reform and innovation, and pioneering and enterprising. Taking the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy” as a new starting point, we will have a deeper understanding of the unique worldview contained in Chinese-style modernization , Values, history, civilization, democracy, and ecology, draw a blueprint to the end, implement it consistently, and implement the “Eight-Eight Strategy” faithfully, and strive to create an “important window”. The advanced articles on “Common Prosperity” are written even more brilliantly, writing a rich and colorful chapter in Zhejiang in the promotion of Chinese-style modernization, and demonstrating Zhejiang’s role as an example.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to continue to promote the upsurge of learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and closely integrate with studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, doing a good job in all tasks in the first year, and stimulating the enthusiasm of cadres and officers to start a business, so as to achieve integrated learning, Comprehensive grasp and integrated implementation, vigorously promote the “No. 1 Development Project” of digital economy innovation and quality improvement, business environment optimization and improvement “No. The pioneering new kinetic energy will continue to open up a new realm of being practical, at the forefront, and bravely standing at the forefront, and make more contributions to the overall situation of the country with the “stability” and “progress” of Zhejiang.