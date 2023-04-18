Zhejiang Propaganda | “Z” is here!The Zhejiang Media Fleet set off as a whole

What is a new audiovisual species, and what does Z video look like?exist“What kind of “species” is the “new audio-visual species””After the article was released, many people left messages in the background to express their curiosity, and the short warm-up video of Z Video has aroused everyone’s strong interest. In the rich life scenes, the cultural charm, youthful expression, and online temperament represented by Z come to the face, with a style of new audio-visual species.



This morning, a major cultural communication platform led by Zhejiang Radio and Television Group was officially launched, and its core carrier Z Video Media client was newly launched, and the suspense of the past few days was also revealed one by one.

Z video poster

one



As an integral part of a major communication platform, a major cultural communication platform is another main force launched since the Zhejiang media reform last year. Previously, the “Zhejiang Propaganda” WeChat official account ice-breaking speedboat, communication brain power center, and the main fleet of major news communication platforms successively tested the water. So far, major communication platforms have begun to take shape, and the Zhejiang Media Fleet has formally adjusted its formation, heading towards the “deep water area” of media integration and development.

Unlike the first main fleet, which focused on news, the new main fleet focuses on culture.

Why culture? The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a strategic deployment of “promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and creating a new glory of socialist culture”. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to “activate the vitality of China‘s excellent traditional culture with the spirit of the times.”

The land of Zhijiang is full of melancholy. The 15th Party Congress of Zhejiang Province pointed out the direction for cultural construction, “promote the construction of a strong cultural province at a high level, and create a cultural highland in the new era.” How to implement the deployment of the central and provincial party committees, keep up with the tide of integrated development, activate the “key variable” of common prosperity, highlight the cultural identity of Zhejiang’s profound historical heritage and the provincial brand of “Poetry and Painting Jiangnan, Vibrant Zhejiang” has become a challenge for Zhejiang A challenge for the media. The creation of a major cultural communication platform is not only the mission of Zhejiang mainstream media to actively respond to the “question of the times”, but also the exploration and practice of “cultural first” to promote “spiritual prosperity”.

If we say that the major news dissemination platform integrates news resources at all levels in the province, and the tide news client merges the three clients of Zhejiang News, Tianmu News, and Hourly News, which is “adding by subtraction”; then the major cultural dissemination platform uses The idea of ​​”multiplication by division”. So what?

The cultural platform gathers high-quality internal cultural resources of Zhejiang Radio and Television Group, such as Zhejiang Satellite TV and Xinlanwang, and extends its tentacles inwards to the provinces, cities and counties to promote cultural resources at the three levels, and outwards to the whole country and the world. The “division” here refers to removing side details and concentrating high-quality resources on the cultural backbone; while “multiplication” refers to using culture as the traction to leverage the platform mother to reshape the organization, production, dissemination, and operation mechanisms. Connectivity, internal and external connectivity, integration of old and new, and integration of large and small screens, it is expected to finally achieve a geometric “multiplier effect”.

In the future, the main fleets led by the two platforms will not only achieve differentiated development, but also provide two-way empowerment in terms of resources, content, talents, technology, etc., and serve the national strategy with the regional development strategy of “one game of chess for the whole province” and ” With the goal of “deeply cultivating Zhejiang, interpreting China, and influencing the world“, strive to be a producer of high-quality content, a watcher with insight into the times, a leader of mainstream public opinion, and a practitioner with rich spirit.

It is precisely because of this that the major cultural communication platform is a new platform for cultural communication, as well as a new platform for cultural services, cultural exchanges, and cultural consumption.

two



As the core carrier of a major cultural communication platform, what vision does Z Video have?

Here, Z represents the traditional cultural image of “the surging river”, which echoes the tide news. Z is also the first letter of the Chinese Pinyin of China and Zhejiang, which clearly shows the pattern of Z video introduction: it is not a single product, nor is it just a regional platform, but aims to seek the In the boundless space-time field, the loud and melodious “Voice of China” is uttered.

So, what kind of new fashion does Z Video Media intend to bring to the mobile network audio-visual industry?

First of all, it will become a youth front for the “national trend”. Today, Guochao Yifeng is bringing the spiritual interest and cultural temperature of the times to the public and the hearts of young people. Open the Z video introduction, there are many cultural boutiques here, and it is closely linked with cultural tourism, cultural museums, cultural creations, social hotspots, and cultural events.

For example, the four series of activities launched today include Jiangnan Culture, Guochao Art Style, and Chinese Civilization. Among them, the Jiangnan culture series includes the documentary “Jiangnan” co-creation project global collection, special live broadcast of “Singing the Grand Canal”, slow live broadcast of the scenery along the Grand Canal, “Sound of Blue and Gold” and other activities. In the first batch of 14 channel areas of Z Video, the sections of variety shows, documentaries, song rhyme, intangible cultural heritage, live broadcast, and video referrals all have a strong Chinese flavor. High-quality documentaries such as “Grand Canal”, “Prosperous Revival” and “Chinese Village”, cultural programs such as “Danqing Chinese Heart”, “Chinese Opera Heart”, “The Voice of China·Special Season of Yue Opera”, “When We Met You” and “Craftsman” “Congress” and other original innovative programs together form a cultural content transmission matrix integrating appearance, quality, and energy level, which also set off the first wave of user voices.

Here is also an attempt to unlock the youthful gameplay of the “community”. Drawing on the traffic patterns of social media, Z Video Media tries to use online and offline close links and comprehensive integration of reality and virtual reality to build a “future-style” interactive community and provide “audio-visual +” immersive experience.

For example, in “Tribes” such as “Let’s Run” and “The Voice of God”, users can watch super feature films and exclusive tidbits, get together with artists, discuss creativity with directors, play the same game as the show, and maybe even watch super variety shows. The live broadcast of “National Treasure Moving” launched today, the first metaverse “Tianci Biao Song Concert”, “Azure Golden Sound” rankings and other activities also have a strong sense of interaction. At present, Z Video Media implements a paid membership system. Initial members can enjoy cultural and creative products, program recording participation, birthday gift packages and other rights and interests. User experience and benefits are still being improved.

Here we are going all out to unleash the youthful energy of the “visual intermediary officer”. Compared with traditional broadcasting media, the prominent feature of the mobile network audio-visual platform is the thriving of UGC (User Generated Content) and PUGC (Professional User Generated Content) models. Z Video has specially created a platform for creators, which has a cute name “Video Official”, and has attracted more than 7,000 people to settle in. Shan Jixiang, the president of the Chinese Society of Cultural Relics and director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum, has become the “promoter” of the Z Video platform In addition, there are all the hosts of Zhejiang Radio and Television Group, the ingenuity of people who promote oriental aesthetic culture, the young lady who dances traditional cultural gesture dance, and the cultural creators of various circles such as craftsmen of intangible cultural heritage.

We expect that young people who love traditional culture can freely “dance” in Z Video to create infinite possibilities.

Z video page

three



For a long time, Zhejiang Radio and Television Group has been the main force in the traditional audio-visual industry. It is precisely based on the traditional audio-visual superior resources that Zhejiang Radio and Television can show its fists and swords in accelerating the mobile layout and promoting the deep integration of media.

Can a major cultural communication platform not only adhere to the mainstream value orientation, but also create new value in traffic? Facing the aboriginal Generation Z on social platforms, how to innovate content and form to gain user loyalty? The author believes that there are several directions worthy of efforts.

First, dare to break the shackles of traditional mechanisms. Innovating the voice and expression of the Internet means daring to break through the inertia of traditional large-screen thinking, and is also good at using mobile Internet audio-visual experience to reshape mechanism processes and value-added content variables.

In this regard, in terms of organizational structure, Zhejiang Radio and Television relies on Zhejiang Satellite TV and Xinlan.com to mobilize the young power of each channel frequency of the group to create a new content ecology of Z Video. In the long run, the chain owner mechanism will be implemented, and the cultural platform will act as the chain owner. Each channel frequency will deeply participate in the construction of Z video content by undertaking program production, setting up tribes on the platform, and cooperating in the creation of TV dramas, etc., and finally realize the integration of large and small screens. The effect of development and two-way empowerment.

Second, boldly break into the core track of cultural communication. In the era of mobile Internet, whoever can dig deep into the audience segment market and transform the brand value in a large scale may win the initiative and win the future.

In recent years, phenomenal audio-visual IPs such as “Running Man”, “The Voice of China” and “Ace Vs Ace” have labeled Zhejiang Satellite TV with a large amount of traffic. Therefore, Z Video has its own traffic from birth. If we revitalize Zhejiang’s historical culture and service resources, and implant the culture and consumption circles that young people are interested in, it is possible for young people to look, play and use it. In order to turn ideals into reality, the cultural platform blew the rallying call, and a large number of post-90s conveners, leading talents, core director teams, chief directors, etc. joined the platform to talk to Generation Z with a young voice and activate youth with a youthful voice mechanism energy.

Third, forge the “killer mace” of technology with heart. In the era of mobile Internet, technology-driven is undoubtedly an important productivity of cultural platforms. On the one hand, cultural platforms and communication brain companies will be more effectively coupled, focusing on core technologies such as content algorithms, accurate recommendations, and efficient interactions, and gradually exploring the advantages of building mobile Internet communication. On the other hand, it will also create a multi-dimensional technical structure unique to radio and television media. It will not only form different technical teams to ensure independent and controllable key technologies, but also deepen in-depth cooperation with leading Internet technology companies to develop heat models, Metaverse, GPT, etc. Use technology to drive communication, add value to culture, and gather traffic.

At the launching ceremony, actor Zhang Guoli narrated the celadon ice crack creativity of Z Vision LOGO in the beautiful melody played by pianist Lang Lang. Celadon is a unique cultural carrier in Zhejiang, and it symbolizes that a major cultural communication platform shoulders the mission of cultural transmission and inheritance; ice cracks represent the beauty of eternal time, which is not slow or slow, and takes advantage of the time and trend to accumulate and develop. The fissile celadon pattern, like the infinite extension of a broken dimensional net, symbolizes the innovative play, gameplay and sayings of major cultural communication platforms, and strives to reconstruct the discourse system, reshape the communication pattern, and reorganize the team’s glory.

The crisp horn sounded, and the Zhejiang Media Fleet set off in its entirety. The two main fleets of news and culture are driven by the power center of the communication brain and the media strategic units of cities and counties.