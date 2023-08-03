Zhejiang Public Security Organ’s Summer Crackdown Leads to Elimination of Criminal Gangs and Arrest of Thousands of Suspects

Zhejiang Province Eliminates Over 1,500 Criminal Gangs in Public Security Crackdown

Zhejiang Province in China has achieved significant progress in its public security crackdown and unified action to ensure the safety of the upcoming Asian Games, according to a press conference held by the Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Department on August 3. The province’s public security organs have successfully eliminated 1,589 criminal gangs, apprehended more than 31,500 criminal suspects, and solved over 16,500 cases since the deployment of the summer public security campaign in late June. Furthermore, they have arrested 4,619 fugitives from various criminal activities.

One notable achievement during the crackdown was the successful resolution of the Wenling “1992.12.18” homicide case. The public security organs at the Taizhou and Wenling levels cracked the case and escorted the suspect, Hu Moulin, back to Taiwan from a prison in another province. This accomplishment adds to the province’s impressive record of maintaining a 100% detection rate for homicide cases for seven consecutive years, with 31 such cases solved during the summer operation. Moreover, the public security organs have also dismantled 220 criminal gangs and arrested 53 individuals involved in gun-related crimes.

In addition to targeting serious crimes, public security organs have actively cracked down on offenses such as theft, robbery, causing social disturbances, drunk driving, and car bombings. Since the start of the summer operation, they have arrested 1,625 criminal suspects engaged in disturbing social order through causing quarrels and provoking troubles, while solving 4,532 theft cases.

The public security organs in Zhejiang Province have also made significant efforts to combat economic crimes, food and drug violations, and intellectual property infringements. As of the end of July, a total of 2,490 suspects involved in economic crimes have been arrested, leading to a recovery of 369 million yuan ($57.08 million) in economic losses. Furthermore, the Wucheng Branch of the Jinhua Public Security Bureau successfully dismantled six “professional scalpers” colluding with bidding gangs in various cities, arresting 32 suspects and seizing more than 1 billion yuan ($154.52 million) in funds. Additionally, the joint efforts of the Wenzhou and Yueqing City Public Security Bureaus led to the prosecution of a massive case involving counterfeit registered trademarks of Zhejiang merchants. The operation resulted in the arrest of 30 criminal suspects and the seizure of over 40,000 counterfeit electrical appliances, with a total value exceeding 70 million yuan ($10.81 million).

Moreover, public security organs in Zhejiang Province have intensified their efforts to combat new types of illegal activities, such as telecommunications and network fraud. They have successfully arrested 11,900 suspects involved in fraud schemes, recovering more than 71 million yuan ($10.99 million) in stolen money. Additionally, they have dismantled 130 gangs engaged in cyber hacking attacks, personal information infringement, and other forms of cybercrime, leading to the arrest of 1,345 criminal suspects. Furthermore, they have eliminated five criminal organizations involved in internet-based crimes, including instances of “naked chat extortion” and “internet violence collection,” and arrested 53 individuals.

The achievements in cracking down on crime demonstrate the commitment of Zhejiang Province’s public security organs to maintain social stability and ensure the success of the upcoming Asian Games.

Note: The content of this article has been reprinted with permission from Zhejiang Online. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.

