Zhejiang Strives for High-Quality Completion of Economic Census Tasks Through Pilot Projects

Zhejiang Strives for High-Quality Completion of Economic Census Tasks

Hangzhou Net – July 8, 2023

Zhejiang province is determined to ensure the high-quality completion of economic census tasks by focusing on key points and implementing pilot projects. This information was revealed during an enlarged meeting of the Provincial Leading Group of the Fifth National Economic Census on the 7th.

The fifth national economic census is a significant survey of national conditions and strength and is the first to include coordinated input-output surveys. Zhejiang, being in a crucial period of innovation, deepening, reform, tackling, and opening up, recognizes the importance of this census in understanding the economic landscape and making informed decisions.

Following the completion of the selection of input-output survey units and verification of basic information, Zhejiang has selected a total of 3,173 survey units for the census. The first-quarter electronic account filling work has been fully deployed, providing a solid foundation for a comprehensive reflection of Zhejiang’s industrial structure.

To address the challenges posed by the census, Zhejiang has also initiated special provincial-level pilot projects. These projects will focus on seven aspects, including enterprises and self-employed households, the digital economy industry, the service industry, professional markets, webcasts, the construction industry, and unit inventory. The goal is to study and solve difficult issues and find innovative approaches for the province to fully roll out the census.

Moving forward, Zhejiang will concentrate on key points such as clarifying statistical units and identifying small and micro enterprises. The province will also prioritize verifying the quality of the collected data. Additionally, Zhejiang will build upon the reform results of the province’s regional GDP unified accounting and the statistical innovation achievements of common wealth, ensuring the high-quality completion of the economic census tasks.

The fifth national economic census is of great significance and will have a far-reaching impact on Zhejiang’s development. It aims to provide a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the province’s economic landscape, enabling informed decision-making and promoting further growth.

Source: Zhejiang Daily

Author: Reporter Zheng Yali

Editor: Zheng Haiyun

