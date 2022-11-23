(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Zhengzhou, Henan: Manage liquidity for 5 days without going out unless necessary

China News Service, Zhengzhou, November 23 (Kan Li, Han Zhangyun) Zhengzhou, Henan, which is still in the high and volatile stage of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, will conduct liquidity management for 5 days.

At the 35th press conference of “Zhengzhou New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control” held on the evening of the 23rd, Shi Dadong, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Zhengzhou Municipal Party Committee, made the above report, saying that the main urban area of ​​Zhengzhou City (eight districts in the city) since November From 0:00 on the 25th to 24:00 on November 29, liquidity management will be carried out, and nucleic acid screening will be carried out once a day. “It will take 5 days to fight a war of epidemic prevention and control and annihilation.”

On November 22, there were 813 new positive cases in Zhengzhou, including 282 new cases in the society. As of 20:00 on the 23rd, 996 positive cases of primary screening have been found.

Shi Dadong said that at present, there are still many new social cases in Zhengzhou every day, and the epidemic is diffusely distributed, involving all counties and urban areas, showing continuous progress in the central urban area and an upward trend in peripheral areas. The epidemic situation is complex and ever-changing.

At the press conference, Shi Dadong read out an open letter from the Zhengzhou Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to all citizens: For daily nucleic acid screening, residents in the jurisdiction are requested to follow the arrangements of their streets and communities, and under the premise of doing a good job of personal protection, carry out the screening in different time periods. Participate in an orderly manner, and continue to collect households for high-risk areas and home quarantine personnel.

Shi Dadong said that residents in high-risk areas must strictly implement “staying at home and providing door-to-door service”. Residential communities in the central urban area are under closed management. Citizens should stay at home in principle, and do not leave the community unless necessary. A negative test proves normal travel. Persons coming (returning) to Zhengzhou from outside the region need to report in advance, provide the itinerary truthfully, check the health code, itinerary code and the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 24 hours, and must strictly abide by the epidemic prevention and control regulations after arrival.

According to the report, staff who participate in epidemic prevention and control, medical and health care, emergency rescue, material supply, office duty, takeaway express, water, electricity, heating, etc. to ensure the basic operation of the city and employees of enterprises included in the “white list” management, implement temporary centralized residence. , centralized screening, closed-loop management.

During the liquidity management period, temporary traffic control will be implemented, and special vehicles such as medical rescue, emergency rescue and disaster relief, and emergency response will be implemented, as well as public transport, mass medical treatment, rental (online hailing) cars, and news media vehicles. Scan codes, measure temperature, wear masks and other prevention and control measures, and present a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 24 hours.

The open letter advocates simple life for residents, online shopping, and contactless delivery. Shi Dadong said that the “Six Regulations of Henan Province on Ensuring the Emergency Medical Needs of the Masses During the Epidemic Period” are strictly implemented, and medical institutions at all levels in Zhengzhou shall not refute diagnosis for any reason or delay the treatment of critically ill patients. The community will establish a linkage mechanism and a direct hotline with medical institutions, pharmacies, etc. to ensure the needs of residents for treatment and medication; provide high-quality and convenient services for special groups such as obstetrics and childbirth, hemodialysis, tumor diagnosis and treatment, the elderly, and children, and vehicles will be arranged by the community “Point-to-point” closed-loop transfer.