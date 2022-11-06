[NTDTV, Beijing, November 04, 2022]After the fugitive of Foxconn in Zhengzhou, the local area claimed to “unblock in an orderly manner”, but many communities only temporarily “unblocked” to pretend, and even paid to hire people to perform. The live broadcast room of the official epidemic prevention press conference was once inundated with angry messages from the public.

On November 3, the Zhengzhou City Epidemic Prevention Press Conference continued to promote the so-called “orderly unblocking”, claiming that 3,899 communities had been unblocked, and vowed to send a supervisory team to investigate “eligible but unblocked communities.” so on and so forth.

The screen recording video shared by netizens showed that the live broadcast room of the press conference was quickly swiped by negative comments. Many netizens flooded into the comments, criticizing the official for “deceiving” and “lying.” Shortly after, the live comment feature was turned off.

The online media “Hong Kong 01” quoted Ms. Chen from Zhengzhou as breaking the news that some of her group friends received a “task” to praise the live broadcast, but there were too many negative comments, and the official could only close the comments in the end.

On November 1, Zhengzhou officially announced the “orderly restoration of normal production and living order” and revoked some control areas. However, according to local media reports, many communities have not yet released news of the unblocking, and some of them even require residents to answer that the community “has been unblocked” when asked.

At the same time, a large number of local netizens broke the news, accusing many communities of “performative unblocking” and “just let us come out to buy food for the afternoon”.

Netizens pointed out that some communities only temporarily let residents go out for shopping, and ordered shopping malls to open for the purpose of coping with inspections by higher-level officials. Once the inspecting officials left, the closure and control would be resumed immediately. There is also a WeChat group report that grass-roots officials pay to recruit citizens to eat at restaurants on the inspection route of their superiors, and each person can receive a “meal allowance” of 100 yuan.

Ms. Chen from Zhengzhou told “Hong Kong 01” that her community had been “unblocked” on November 1, but she still could not cross the district for the past two days and could only buy vegetables. Lockdown”.

Photos taken by netizens show that many neighborhoods in Zhengzhou are still closed, with few people on the streets.

Since October 29, employees have fled the Foxconn Park in Zhengzhou. Local officials claimed to “help employees who wish to leave to return home”. However, the online video shows that local epidemic prevention personnel and special police are still preventing employees from leaving. The Airport Economic Comprehensive Experimental Zone, where the park is located, announced a 7-day closure of the city on the 2nd.

