Zhengzhou launches campaign to promote medical insurance services- Xinhuanet Henan Channel

Expand the “coverage network” of basic medical insurance to make it easier for insured residents to seek medical treatment in different places

The basic medical insurance system is the “underlying network” for the medical security of urban and rural residents. Yesterday, the provincial and municipal medical insurance systems jointly launched the “Centralized Publicity Month of Henan Province’s Cross-provincial and Remote Medical Payment Policy and Zhengzhou’s ‘One Construction, Six Entry, Two Services'” campaign , aiming to continuously increase the coverage of basic medical insurance participation and promote cross-provincial and remote medical settlement.

Statistics show that by the end of 2022, the number of people participating in basic medical insurance in Zhengzhou (including Gongyi City and the airport area) has reached 8.838 million. Among them, 3.0134 million people participated in medical insurance for employees, and 5.8246 million people participated in medical insurance for urban and rural residents.

During the publicity campaign, our city will take the initiative to enter hospitals, pharmacies, communities, villages, enterprises, and schools based on the medical insurance management halls at all levels, and carry out small-scale, multi-frequency, and precise medical insurance management publicity activities , all-round, multi-channel, and multi-form centralized publicity of the basic medical insurance payment policy, treatment policy, payment policy and inter-provincial and remote medical settlement policy, so that the basic medical security network can cover more urban and rural residents. Up to now, Zhengzhou has opened a total of 3,923 designated medical institutions (including 492 designated medical institutions and 3,431 designated retail pharmacies) that have opened remote medical network settlement settlement. From January to May of this year, the city added 35,700 medical records across provinces, 1,303,200 direct settlements for medical purchases, and 349 million yuan in medical insurance funds. (Zhengguan News Zhengzhou Evening News reporter Wang Hong)