Zhengzhou: No severe infection occurred in Foxconn factory, the epidemic is generally controllable

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-31 07:50

CCTV News: According to the WeChat official account of “Zhengzhou Release”, on October 30, the reporter learned from the Zhengzhou Airport Area Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters that Foxconn will organize personnel and vehicles to make every effort to ensure the smooth and safe return of Foxconn employees.

It is understood that after the outbreak of the epidemic, the airport area immediately entered an emergency state, formed a provincial and municipal expert guidance team, carried out epidemic risk assessment and situation research and judgment, and strengthened front-line treatment. This round of epidemic spreads quickly, but the virus load is low. So far, no serious infection has occurred in the Foxconn plant, and the epidemic is generally controllable.

For some employees who are willing to return to their hometowns in the near future, in line with the principle of fully respecting the wishes of employees, the airport area actively communicates and coordinates with the governments of the places where the employees are exported, and arranges public security, transportation, and territorial services under the premise of strictly implementing the epidemic prevention and control regulations. Office and Foxconn enterprises, unified organization of personnel and vehicles, and started the point-to-point return of employees to their hometowns.

Before returning to the hometown, fully respect the willingness of employees to leave and stay, fully communicate with the employees of the company, voluntarily leave and stay, and do a point-to-point guarantee. In accordance with the epidemic prevention and control regulations, strengthen the personal protection of returning employees, arrange nucleic acid testing, coordinate with relevant regions in the province to receive, point-to-point closed-loop transportation vehicles, and ensure that employees return home safely and orderly.

For employees who voluntarily stay in the company for production and life, various epidemic prevention and control measures will be further optimized and refined, and the factory area and staff dormitory will be disinfected regularly. On the premise of ensuring safety, we will make every effort to organize the production of the company’s epidemic-free workshop and factory area. At the same time, it will actively do a good job in the work of board and lodging, nucleic acid testing, and physical health protection for employees in the company, provide employees with medical and care services, open various online and offline consultation channels, and make every effort to provide logistics services and care for employees. Assure.