Home » Zhengzhou: The highest temperature yesterday was 38°C, there may be showers in the next two days- Xinhua Net Henan Channel
News

Zhengzhou: The highest temperature yesterday was 38°C, there may be showers in the next two days- Xinhua Net Henan Channel

by admin
Zhengzhou: The highest temperature yesterday was 38°C, there may be showers in the next two days- Xinhua Net Henan Channel

</p> <p>Zhengzhou: The highest temperature yesterday was 38°C, there may be showers in the next two days- Xinhua Net Henan Channel






news-page news-page2 paging-photo” id=”wp_automatic_ReadabilityBody”>


news-mian” id=”news_content”>

According to the monitoring of the Provincial Meteorological Observatory, from 16:00 on June 8th to 16:00 on June 9th, most of our province is dominated by sunny days, with the highest temperature above 35°C. Among them, there are 79 counties (cities, districts) in the north, central and east. It is equal to 37°C, and 1 county (city, district) is higher than 40°C. The temperature at the National Basic Meteorological Station in Zhengzhou reached 38.0°C yesterday, and there were showers and thunderstorms on the 11th and 12th.

At 8:50 on June 9, the Zhengzhou Meteorological Observatory issued an orange warning signal for high temperature. At 14:55, the temperature at Zhengzhou National Basic Weather Station reached 38.0°C. According to the forecast, there will be showers and thunderstorms in Zhengzhou in the next two days. The weather forecast for Zhengzhou in the next three days is as follows: cloudy and sunny on the 10th, northeast wind 3~4, 22°C~35°C; cloudy to showers and thunderstorms on the 11th, 22°C~34°C; cloudy with showers and thunderstorms on the 12th , 20°C~30°C. (Reporter Wu Jianling)





010070240010000000000000011100001129683452

See also  Musk's recipe for modernizing politics: "age limit of 70 against gerontocracy"

You may also like

In Pordenone the Fvg Pride parade, ‘resistance in...

poor columbia

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy