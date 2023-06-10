Zhengzhou: The highest temperature yesterday was 38°C, there may be showers in the next two days- Xinhua Net Henan Channel

According to the monitoring of the Provincial Meteorological Observatory, from 16:00 on June 8th to 16:00 on June 9th, most of our province is dominated by sunny days, with the highest temperature above 35°C. Among them, there are 79 counties (cities, districts) in the north, central and east. It is equal to 37°C, and 1 county (city, district) is higher than 40°C. The temperature at the National Basic Meteorological Station in Zhengzhou reached 38.0°C yesterday, and there were showers and thunderstorms on the 11th and 12th.

At 8:50 on June 9, the Zhengzhou Meteorological Observatory issued an orange warning signal for high temperature. At 14:55, the temperature at Zhengzhou National Basic Weather Station reached 38.0°C. According to the forecast, there will be showers and thunderstorms in Zhengzhou in the next two days. The weather forecast for Zhengzhou in the next three days is as follows: cloudy and sunny on the 10th, northeast wind 3~4, 22°C~35°C; cloudy to showers and thunderstorms on the 11th, 22°C~34°C; cloudy with showers and thunderstorms on the 12th , 20°C~30°C. (Reporter Wu Jianling)