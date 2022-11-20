Protests and demonstrations broke out at Zhengzhou University on November 16, demanding the implementation of the 20-point unblocking and opposing random compression of courses, etc. Some students rushed into the administrative building to have an interview with the party secretary. According to the latest news on the 17th, the school is taking revenge and punishing the leading students.

The Twitter account “Ms. Li is not your teacher” published a post by a student of Zhengzhou University, saying that the students who entered the administrative building at that time had been interviewed and asked to write a letter of guarantee, and the school detained them for probation; Internet police checked their mobile phones , saying that foreign anti-China forces were involved; even their roommates were interrogated.

In another submission, some students confided in pain, “We have no right to speak inside the wall. They unscrupulously lead conflicts among students, divide them, and stir up internal strife.” “As initiators, we cannot rise to political demands and acts of violence, but they can retaliate against us with the weapon of public opinion and the threat of punishment that they are best at.”

The Zhengzhou University protest failed to gain more student participation and support. But is the event really a failure? There are different opinions online.

Some people say that this kind of ending in China is not unexpected, and they feel sad for the students in their early years.

But some people said, “How can there be failure? One incident after another is linked together. Don’t think about failure. This is victory.”

Another person wrote: “In the past peasant uprisings, everyone didn’t have many noble slogans, but they were able to condense into a force to overthrow a dynasty. Isn’t Iran an example? In the beginning, everyone was just for a girl wearing a headscarf, but now Well. So there is no need for you to sigh because you think the scale of this incident is not large. Some things are just a precursor, and such waves can be caused in the pressure cooker of a bandit country under the high cost of maintaining stability. I think this is at least a small group The light of hope. Let us watch.”

Such a message posted by Mr. Li’s account is indeed hopeful. A netizen worried that these brave students would feel chilled by the indifference of their classmates and the pedantic hypocrisy of their leaders, and hoped to convey their respect and support to the students of Zhengzhou University, “I, Li Yanlong, support them” and “I hope my support can bring them some strength.”

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.