Zhengzhou’s wheat harvest is basically over, and 1.54 million mu of summer corn has been planted- Xinhuanet Henan Channel

The “three summers” wheat harvest in our city is basically over. The reporter learned from the Zhengzhou Municipal Agriculture Committee that as of 18:00 on June 9, the city had harvested 2,154,618 mu of wheat, accounting for 97.69% of the wheat planting area, of which 2,146,796 mu had been harvested by machine, and the harvest rate by machine had reached 99.64%.

For this year’s “three summers” wheat harvesting work, our city deployed early, acted quickly, and provided strong guarantees. In addition, the weather has been fine and the temperature is high recently, and the wheat harvest is advancing rapidly. At present, the wheat harvest in the city is basically over, and the city will continue to do a good job in the finishing work of sporadic plots to ensure that the grains are returned to the warehouse.

On June 9, the Municipal Agricultural Machinery Technology Center sent three production service guidance groups to Zhengdong New District, Zhongmu County, and Xinzheng City to guide and serve the production of “Three Summers” and coordinate machinery deployment. Most of the land in our city has sufficient soil moisture, and various places are speeding up the sowing of autumn crops. Various planting machines shuttle back and forth in the field, presenting a busy summer sowing scene. On June 9, a total of 10,425 corn planters were dispatched in the city, and the single-day sowing area of ​​corn reached 160,000 mu. As of June 9, 1,544,722 mu of summer corn had been sown in the city, of which 1,519,075 mu had been planted by machine, and the machine-sowed rate of corn had reached 98.34%. (Reporter Wu Jianling)