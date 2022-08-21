[NTD, Beijing, August 20, 2022]On August 20, Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Communist Party of China, said at a medical conference that so far, no medicine can prevent the new coronavirus. sparked public outcry. Netizens ridiculed Zhong Nanshan: “Don’t sell Lianhua Qingwen?” “Can Banlangen work?” “Is the vaccine effective?”

China News Network reported that Zhong Nanshan claimed when attending the 18th International Congress of Cyber ​​Diseases in Guangzhou that so far, no drug has been proven to have a preventive effect on new coronary pneumonia. Implying that the CCP virus (COVID-19) epidemic will not end anytime soon.

Prior to this, Zhong Nanshan stood for the domestic drug “Lianhua Qingwen”, claiming that the drug has an inhibitory effect on the new coronavirus. During the closure of Shanghai, the government could not distribute vegetables or supplies, but “Lianhua Qingwen” must be distributed. Residents received a lot of “Lianhua Qingwen”, mistakenly thinking that taking the medicine could prevent infection.

On the afternoon of the 20th, the entry #中南山说There is no medicine to prevent the new crown# appeared on Weibo’s hot search, and mainland netizens ridiculed Zhong Nanshan: “Lianhua Qingwen is out of stock, right?” “This is Lianhua Qingwen not renewed. Is it?”

In addition to “Lianhua Qingwen”, Zhong Nanshan also said that Banlangen is effective against the new crown virus. Therefore, some netizens sarcastically said: “Can Banlangen work?”

Some netizens questioned: “According to this logic, the new crown vaccine has no preventive effect?”

More netizens lamented: “The industry chain has developed, and the epidemic will not end so easily.”

Overseas Twitter also scolded Zhong Nanshan: “Zhongnankeng threw a Zhong Nanshan to act. He is just a rag of the party. After it is used up, it will definitely be discarded.”

Zhong Nanshan stood for the authorities during the epidemic and was commended by the CCP. At the anti-epidemic conference held in August 2020, Xi Jinping personally put on the gold chain of the “Medal of the Republic” for him, causing netizens to criticize angrily: “The corpse of Wuhan people has been replaced by a dog chain!”

Mainland pop singer Shen Jiaxin once posted on Weibo, questioning Zhong Nanshan who only knew how to sell medicines and did not do any effective work all day long. Her Weibo was banned for 15 days.

