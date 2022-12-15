(Source: Oriental IC)

Economic Observation Network reporter Zhang Ying On December 15, at the National University Anti-epidemic Lecture held at Sun Yat-sen University, Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, responded to recent public concerns about the virus strain “strong in the north and weak in the south”, the probability of reinfection, and vaccination strategies.

Zhong Nanshan believes that the claim that the northern strain is more virulent recently circulated on the Internet is unfounded, and there is no essential difference in virulence between the currently prevalent strains in the north and the south. Infection with Omicron is equivalent to a natural vaccination once, and the possibility of reinfection within a year is very small.

Regarding the choice of booster vaccines, Zhong Nanshan advocates heterologous vaccination. The effect of inoculating subunit protein vaccines, adenovirus vaccines, mRNA vaccines and other technical routes on the basis of inactivated vaccines is better than complete inactivated vaccines.

The following is compiled from Zhong Nanshan’s lecture content:

Virus strain “strong in the north and weak in the south” has no basis

There is a view on the Internet that the current Omicron is “strong in the north and weak in the south”. Is this true? In fact, the northern strain is called BF.7, which is also a mutant strain of BA.5, which is the abbreviation of BA.5.2.1.7. They are basically indistinguishable. BF.7 is based on the popular BA.5.2 in Guangzhou and Chongqing with an additional mutation point, and it is because of this that it produces stronger immune escape.

So now the incubation period in the north is further shortened. Sometimes after contact with an infected person, the infection will appear the next day. Some people have dry throat, sore throat, dry cough, headache, fever, etc. A high degree of fever or pain all over the body makes the patient feel very uncomfortable, but it is different from severe or mild medical illness. It doesn’t mean that the more uncomfortable you feel, the more serious the disease is. From a medical point of view, as long as it does not invade the lungs and does not produce hypoxia, it is not considered a serious illness, but a mild illness.

In fact, in Guangzhou now, there are some people with high fever and obvious pain all over the body. So there is no essential difference between the south and the north. In Beijing, it seems that the proportion of fever is relatively high, and the body aches are obvious, which may also be related to the temperature, or it may be related to the further escape of the virus strain.

It is impossible to have such a view: where the strain is weaker and where the strain is stronger. I have read that the strains in Chaoyang District of Beijing are more virulent, and the virulence in Haidian District is relatively weak. I am afraid that there is no more evidence for this, and it is mainly a few cases.

Reduced chance of re-infection after being infected with Omicron

There is another question that everyone wants to know, what is the chance of being infected again after getting Omicron once?

A study in Qatar showed that after one infection, the protection rate against re-infection within one year was 78%; after re-infection, the symptom protection rate was 76.2%. In other words, the chance of re-infection after Omicron infection is much less.

Another study shows that the data of 400,000 people in Denmark showed that after being infected with Omicron BA.5, the protection rate against secondary infection with Omicron BA.5 is 92.7%, which means that after getting it once, it is very difficult to get it again .

At least within a year, the protection rate against reinfection is very strong if Omicron is obtained once. So in this sense, I agree with the view that getting Omicron once is actually like getting a shot of a vaccine and getting natural immunity, which can better resist the second reinfection.

In fact, the case fatality rate of the new coronavirus is now very low, basically equivalent to 0.1% of influenza. To be honest, its name is no longer called the new crown virus, because there is no disease, but it is actually an upper respiratory tract infection. You can even simply say that it is a manifestation of “new crown cold”.

Therefore, under such circumstances, policies should be adjusted accordingly. The mortality rate is high in the early stage, and we must prevent its infection from the source. Now we should focus on the prevention and control of severe illness, because even if it is influenza, some elderly people with underlying diseases are prone to severe illness and death after getting it.

So does it mean that we don’t have to do it to prevent infection? Just “lay flat”? no. We still have to do to prevent infection. If they all lie flat, the whole city will be infected soon, and the doctors in the entire hospital will be infected (what to do?), so prevention and control still need to be done.

Heterologous inoculation with booster needle

What is the key to the next step of prevention and control? The first is to strengthen vaccination. How do we boost vaccinations? Some have already received three injections, what should I add? We are advocating another vaccine.

For example, if you have already been vaccinated with inactivated vaccines, you should not take inactivated vaccines, but vaccines with other technical routes. We have some real-world results, and some lab data.

For example, two injections of inactivated vaccines, plus one injection of Zhifei’s subunit protein vaccine, compared with three injections of inactivated vaccines, can produce antibodies 7 times higher; two injections of inactivated vaccines, plus one injection of adenovirus vaccine, are comparable. Compared with the three-needle inactivation, the antibody produced against Omicron increased from 10.5 to 36, almost a 4-fold increase. In addition, two inactivated injections plus one inhaled adenovirus vaccine, compared with three inactivated vaccines, can increase antibodies to Omicron by 10 times, which means that the protective effect is much stronger.

The results in Hong Kong are the same. Two injections of inactivated vaccine plus one injection of mRNA vaccine are much better than three injections of inactivated vaccine, so mRNA vaccine is also good. Of course, China has its own set of models, but we do not reject it. We now have many domestic manufacturers producing mRNA vaccines, which can not only improve the antibody against Omicron, but also significantly enhance the activity of cellular immunity, especially the vitality of helper T cells and the vitality of killing viruses.

There are also real world results. Double-blind trials conducted in Pakistan and Malaysia showed that two injections of inactivated vaccine plus one injection of V-01 (recombinant protein vaccine) can prevent infection by 61%. Compared with foreign countries, the effect of three injections of mRNA vaccine to prevent infection is 62.5%, and the protective effect of adenovirus vaccine plus one injection of mRNA is 62.4%. The three results are basically the same. So our Chinese vaccines will not be worse than mRNA vaccines, we are confident.

If the current vaccination strategy in our country is to continue to increase immunity with the same vaccine, then it is time for us to strengthen vaccination, because the Spring Festival is approaching. The effect of the same vaccine to prevent infection will not be much stronger, but the effect of preventing severe disease is still very good. Using heterogeneous vaccines, adding one injection of subunit protein vaccine or adenovirus vaccine or mRNA vaccine on the basis of two injections of inactivated vaccine will significantly improve the effect. I strongly advocate this method.