Academician Zhong Nanshan Warns of Small COVID-19 Peak, Netizens Ridicule and Question His Pharmaceutical Ties

Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, recently issued a warning regarding a potential small peak of the new coronavirus epidemic. During a public speech at the Third Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Health Cooperation Conference in Guangzhou on November 10, Zhong Nanshan advised the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible, citing the potential impact of new coronavirus mutant strains on vaccine effectiveness.

He predicted a small wave of infection peaks in the near future, urging individuals to receive vaccinations. However, many netizens criticized the academician, questioning his credibility and accusing him of promoting pharmaceutical interests.

Zhong Nanshan has faced scrutiny in the past for his support of drugs such as “Lianhua Qingwen” and his ties to pharmaceutical companies. His endorsement of the traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen and Xuebijing Injection led to accusations of conflicting interests and bias.

It was revealed that Zhong Nanshan has associations with several pharmaceutical companies, including serving as a director of Tianjin Hongrijiandakang Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., and being the chairman of Guangzhou Huyan Institute Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. Netizens have accused him of using his influence to promote drugs and conceal the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic.

This recent warning from Zhong Nanshan has reignited discussions about his pharmaceutical ties and raised questions about his motivations and credibility. The public remains divided on whether to trust his advice and recommendations related to COVID-19 and vaccines.

The controversy surrounding Zhong Nanshan highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, particularly during a global health crisis. As the public grapples with ongoing uncertainties and concerns about the pandemic, the need for trustworthy and unbiased medical guidance remains paramount.

