After the CCP suddenly relaxed the "clearance", the outside world noticed that Beijing residents lined up in front of fever clinics, funeral parlors operated 24 hours, and most residents chose to self-quarantine at home. Did the serious epidemic appear after the relaxation of "clearing"? Some information released by the Beijing Health Commission seems to give the opposite answer.

On the evening of November 27, a large number of people in Beijing gathered on the banks of the Liangma River in Chaoyang District, holding white papers to protest, shouting slogans such as “unblocking” and “human rights”. On the same day, the Beijing Health Commission announced 840 new local confirmed cases and 3048 local asymptomatic infections, for a total of 3888 cases. On the day when the “white paper revolution” took place, the epidemic in Beijing was already in a state of outbreak.

On November 21, Beijing announced 274 new local confirmed cases and 1,164 local asymptomatic infections, for a total of 1,438 cases. If these figures are true, it means that within a week from November 21 to 27, the number of new infections in Beijing increased by about 2.7 times. This happened before the easing of “zeroing out”, proving that the “zeroing out” closure that Beijing has been implementing has not been effective.

On November 1, Beijing announced 28 new local confirmed cases and 4 local asymptomatic infections, for a total of 32 cases. If the number is true, it means that within 27 days, the number of newly infected people in Beijing has increased by 121.5 times, which further proves that the “clearing” epidemic prevention is ineffective. Of course, the November 1 figure is likely to be bogus.

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, on October 16, Beijing announced 13 new local confirmed cases and 2 local asymptomatic infections, for a total of 15 cases; on October 23, Beijing announced 8 new local confirmed cases, 2 new cases of There are a total of 10 cases of local asymptomatic infections.

On October 9, the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was held. Beijing announced 13 new local confirmed cases and 3 local asymptomatic infections, for a total of 16 cases. The epidemic figures released by the Beijing Health and Medical Commission are very consistent with the important meeting of the CCP.

After the “October” long holiday, on October 8, Beijing announced 6 new local confirmed cases and 2 local asymptomatic infections, for a total of 8 cases; before the “October” long holiday, on September 30, Beijing announced the new 1 local confirmed case, 1 local asymptomatic infection, a total of 2 cases.

Throughout October, the epidemic figures released by Beijing seemed to try their best to prove that the “clearing” lockdown measures were effective and the epidemic was under control. During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thousands of delegates arrived in Beijing from all over the country, which did not seem to cause fluctuations in the epidemic. The epidemic figures released by Beijing in October should be typical “political” figures.

During this period, Cai Qi served as secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee until November 13 when he stepped down. After Yin Li, the former deputy secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, was transferred to the secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, he continued to implement the “zero clearing” closure measures. However, according to the epidemic figures released by the Beijing Health Commission, the “zero clearing” suddenly became invalid in November.

The mess that Cai Qi threw to Yin Li

On November 14, the second day after Yin Li took office, the Beijing Health and Medical Commission released the information “Further Strengthening the Prevention and Control of Infection in Medical Institutions”, stating that “fever clinics should be set up and open as much as possible, and open 24 hours a day”; “Enhancing the medical strength of fever clinics”; “Shortening the waiting time for patients”.

This information shows that before Yin Li took office, the fever clinics in Beijing were already overcrowded. After Yin Li took office, he felt that it was difficult, so the fever clinic “opens 24 hours a day”.

The Beijing Health and Health Commission also stated that it is necessary to “ensure the safety of medical staff themselves”; “do not cross-contact with personnel in other departments of the hospital unless necessary”; “achieve both medical services and nosocomial infection prevention and control.”

These contents vaguely revealed the fact that a large area of ​​infection occurred in the hospital, but the Beijing Health Commission did not dare to say it clearly, and only put forward the requirements for medical staff to prevent infection.

On November 16, the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission conveyed the instructions of Yin Li, the new secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, saying that soon after taking office, Yin Li went to the Municipal Epidemic Risk Emergency Response Headquarters and the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention for investigations, demanding that “when you look at Beijing, you must first look at it politically.” “; “Take resolute, decisive, scientific and precise measures to concentrate efforts to win the war of annihilation of the epidemic and curb the rising momentum of the epidemic as soon as possible”; “Ensure the safety of the capital.”

The epidemic that has already broken out has probably become the primary problem that Yin Li has to face. He has no choice but to continue to implement stricter “clearing” measures.

On November 29, the Beijing Health and Medical Commission released information, “How is the construction and use of Beijing Fangcang Hospital?” “, saying that “as of 6 o’clock on November 29, a total of 23 square cabin hospitals have been opened in the city, with a total of 23,892 beds for treatment, 19,032 people in the hospital, and a bed utilization rate of 79.7%”.

On November 27th, the “blank paper revolution” occurred. The CCP did not relax the “clearing” that day. Beijing is still forcibly closing down and transferring infected people. The number of 19,032 people may include close contacts, but it is already quite alarming.

On November 30, the Beijing Health and Medical Commission issued a message, “During the period of home isolation, how to protect yourself and the people living with you?” “, said that “the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated, and there are many people in home isolation”; Obey the arrangement during the transfer.”

Throughout November, Beijing has been implementing strict “zeroing” measures, but they are actually ineffective. On November 30, Beijing announced 1,023 new local confirmed cases and 4,020 local asymptomatic infections, for a total of 5,043 cases.

Epidemic situation in Beijing after the “blank paper revolution”

On December 1, the Beijing Health and Health Commission released information, “Further Optimizing Pre-examination and Triage Measures in Medical and Health Institutions”, stating that “for the city’s long-term home-based elderly, home office and study personnel, infants and other people who have no social activities, if If you don’t need to go out, you don’t need to participate in the community nucleic acid screening”; “When checking the health code of various medical and health institutions at all levels in this city, they must not refuse the entry of patients who do not have a negative nucleic acid result within 48 hours.”

This marks that Beijing has received instructions from the top of the CCP. Fearing that the “blank paper revolution” will continue to spread, the CCP is forced to start relaxing the “clearing”.

On December 2, the Beijing Health and Medical Commission issued a message, “Fulfill the Responsibility of Epidemic Prevention and Be the First Person Responsible for Your Health“, saying that “key populations have low resistance and should reduce going out, avoid crowded public places as much as possible, and do not visit , Do not gather”; “If you feel unwell, especially if you have respiratory symptoms such as fever and cough, seek medical treatment in a timely and standardized manner”; “If you have symptoms related to new coronary pneumonia, immediately report to the community actively.”

On December 4, the Beijing Health and Medical Commission released information, “Implementing the “Quartet Responsibility” Scientific and Precise Prevention and Control”, stating that “the epidemic situation in this city is still running at a high level, and the main mutant strains facing this round of epidemics have a short incubation period, fast spread, and concealment. strong characteristics”; “weaving a tight prevention and control network, making every effort to curb the rising momentum of the epidemic, and strictly prevent the occurrence of new large-scale epidemics.”

These two pieces of information show that Beijing has admitted that a “large-scale epidemic” has occurred; although it has received an order to relax the “zeroing” order, it is not very clear, or a bit unreliable, and is still trying to retain some “zeroing” measure.

On December 7, the Beijing Health and Health Commission issued the “Relevant Measures for Optimizing Epidemic Prevention and Control in Beijing”, stating that from now on, “temporary closures in various forms shall not be adopted”; gates and community gates”; “no nucleic acid test negative certificates and health codes and other prevention and control measures will be implemented for those who enter and return to Beijing”; “asymptomatic infected persons and mild cases who are eligible for home isolation are generally quarantined at home, or they can voluntarily Choose centralized isolation and treatment.”

This can be regarded as Beijing’s official announcement to relax the “clearing” policy. However, the epidemic has already broken out, and the vast majority of Beijing residents dare not go out. The streets and commercial areas are empty. The places with the most people should be fever clinics and in front of pharmacies.

On December 7, the day when the “clearing” was relaxed, Beijing announced 1,168 new local confirmed cases and 2,194 local asymptomatic infections, for a total of 3,362 cases.

Beijing epidemic situation after relaxation of “clearing”

The epidemic figures released by Beijing show that “clearing” cannot contain the epidemic. The top leaders of the CCP should have known it long ago, but they refused to admit their mistakes. Otherwise, it would be tantamount to admitting that the past three years have been in vain, and the prestige of the CCP leaders will be discredited. Before and after the 20th National Congress, the CCP’s “clearing” was not to prevent the epidemic, but a means to forcefully control the society, and it was also to test whether officials in various places were truly loyal. Liar.

If the “blank paper revolution” does not happen, the “clearing” is likely to last at least until the two sessions in 2023. After the CCP’s top officials have officially completed the transfer of power in all major positions, they may consider loosening up. Ten days after the “blank paper revolution”, on December 7, Beijing officially announced the relaxation of “clearing”.

On December 10, the Beijing Health and Medical Commission issued information, “349 community health service centers in the city can receive patients with 11 types of symptoms including fever.”

If the 349 fever clinics are really open 24 hours, based on the conservative figure of 100 patients per day, they should receive at least 34,900 patients per day. Even though this estimate may be conservative, it should reflect the severity of the epidemic in Beijing, but the epidemic figures released by the Beijing Health Commission are just the opposite.

On December 10, Beijing announced 784 new local confirmed cases and 877 asymptomatic infections, for a total of 1,661 cases.

On December 11, Beijing announced 528 new local confirmed cases and 609 asymptomatic infections, for a total of 1,137 cases.

If the number is true, it means that after the “clearing” was relaxed on December 7, the epidemic situation in Beijing suddenly eased. Within 3 days, the number of infections dropped from a total of 3362 cases on December 7 to a total of 1661 cases on December 10, and then dropped to a total of 1137 cases on December 11.

Is it more effective to relax “clearing” than “clearing”? Such numbers are estimated to embarrass the Beijing Health Commission, and they will no longer publish the epidemic data; however, the daily epidemic data released by the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China can still see the figures reported by Beijing, but the asymptomatic infections will no longer be released. The published data are as follows.

On December 17, there were 2028 local cases nationwide, and 394 cases in Beijing.

On December 18, there were 1,918 local cases nationwide, and 314 in Beijing; 2 new deaths were reported in Beijing.

On December 19, there were 2,656 local cases nationwide, and 456 cases in Beijing; 5 new deaths were reported in Beijing.

After the “clearing” was relaxed on December 7, the number of epidemics in Beijing actually showed a downward trend, but the sudden death cases reported showed that the epidemic was entering a new peak. Of course, no one should believe the number of deaths announced by Beijing.

The CCP is probably the only one in the world that publishes such data that lacks basic logic. A more reasonable explanation should be that after the “clearing” was relaxed, the “Dabai” lost their jobs, and the community no longer seriously counted and reported the number of infected people, so the number became smaller and smaller, and no one from the Beijing Health Commission supervised it, so there was no need to conceal the report up. The Beijing Health Commission may feel that such data cannot be released, so it simply does not publish it, but it still needs to report it to the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China every day.

There should be similar situations in other regions. On December 7, the National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China announced 4,031 local cases nationwide; after the relaxation of “zeroing”, the number dropped to 2,656 on December 19.

The CCP may be planning to forcefully push the outbreak of the epidemic to “clear” the relaxation, but the epidemic data in Beijing and other places are reporting less and less. In October, in order to cooperate with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Beijing probably concealed the epidemic data and deliberately lowered the number of infected people; now when it needs a larger number, it cannot collect it. If it has to announce a larger number, it can only be deliberately exaggerated .

epilogue

The epidemic data released before the CCP relaxed its “zeroing” policy proved that the CCP’s “zeroing” epidemic prevention was not effective at all.

After the relaxation of “zeroing out”, the CCP claimed to “optimize the epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation.” In fact, the CCP officials did nothing, and the announced epidemic figures actually dropped.

All these farces have highlighted the incompetence of CCP officials. They can’t even do the most basic statistics, let alone prevent epidemics and treat patients. Can these people govern the country well?

