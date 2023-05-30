Zhongguancun Global High-end Think Tank Alliance Welcomes New Members 59 Domestic and Foreign Think Tanks to Help Beijing’s Science and Technology Development-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Zhongguancun Global High-end Think Tank Alliance welcomes new members 59 domestic and foreign think tanks to help Beijing’s scientific and technological development

At the Global Science and Technology Innovation High-end Think Tank Forum held on the 29th, the Zhongguancun Global High-end Think Tank Alliance welcomed new members – 17 governing units from 4 countries including China, South Korea, Malaysia, and India, to promote collaborative innovation of think tanks at home and abroad. Wu Jianmin, president of the Beijing Academy of Science and Technology, said that the alliance has brought together 59 high-end think tanks from 11 countries, and will play functions such as political consultation and theoretical innovation to help Beijing’s technological innovation and development. Zhongguancun Global High-end Think Tank Alliance aims at “gathering global knowledge and serving innovation and development”. Internationally tell the “Chinese story”. At the forum, 33 research results of high-end think tanks at home and abroad such as Globalization Think Tank, Institute of Science and Technology Strategy Consulting of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Peking University, and Tsinghua University were released together, providing scientific and technological support for the high-quality development of the capital and regions. Wu Jianmin introduced that in the development of Beijing’s scientific and technological innovation, think tanks have played important functions such as consultation and advice, theoretical innovation, public opinion guidance, social services, and public diplomacy. Focusing on the situation, problems, status quo and needs faced by Beijing’s technological innovation and development, the think tank scientifically evaluates the position of Beijing’s technological innovation and development in my country’s and global innovation patterns, and provides a basis for formulating strategies, plans, and policies for technological development. The North Academy of Sciences has long conducted research on the construction of an international science and technology innovation center, the construction of Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park, and high-quality industries in the capital. At the same time, it provides decision-making research support for Beijing to accelerate the construction of an international science and technology innovation center, serve the country’s strategic needs, and achieve high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology , providing decision-making consultation for the project establishment and demonstration of the “Beijing Regulations on Promoting the Transformation of Scientific and Technological Achievements” and the construction planning of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. See also Return from abroad without quarantine: here are the 27 countries for which only vaccine and tests are enough In the past two years, the think tank has continuously promoted major theoretical innovations, made full use of big data technology, established expert systems and big data centers, and better combined expert experience with data analysis; formed innovative teams with multi-disciplinary and multi-field backgrounds, and advanced research methods , policy analysis tools and technical means innovation, to provide technical support for carrying out scientific assessment, prediction and pre-judgment. In addition, the think tank will continue to promote open cooperation in science and technology, strengthen connections with international organizations, well-known think tanks, famous universities, and authoritative experts through multiple channels and levels, establish partnerships and cooperation and exchange mechanisms, and broaden the channels for the external dissemination of think tank achievements; strengthen cooperation with For the flow of talents from well-known foreign think tanks, recommend think tank experts to work in international organizations and carry out cooperative research.

Wu Jianmin introduced that in the development of Beijing's scientific and technological innovation, think tanks have played important functions such as consultation and advice, theoretical innovation, public opinion guidance, social services, and public diplomacy. Focusing on the situation, problems, status quo and needs faced by Beijing's technological innovation and development, the think tank scientifically evaluates the position of Beijing's technological innovation and development in my country's and global innovation patterns, and provides a basis for formulating strategies, plans, and policies for technological development. The North Academy of Sciences has long conducted research on the construction of an international science and technology innovation center, the construction of Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park, and high-quality industries in the capital. At the same time, it provides decision-making research support for Beijing to accelerate the construction of an international science and technology innovation center, serve the country's strategic needs, and achieve high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology , providing decision-making consultation for the project establishment and demonstration of the "Beijing Regulations on Promoting the Transformation of Scientific and Technological Achievements" and the construction planning of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center during the "14th Five-Year Plan" period.

