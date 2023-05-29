Zhongguancun has entered the “4.0” era of business incubation

Original Title: Zhongguancun Enters the “4.0” Era of Entrepreneurship Incubation

Our newspaper, Beijing, May 28th (Reporter Wang Haonan) On the afternoon of the 28th, the parallel forum of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum – the Global Benchmarking Incubator Forum was held in Beijing. A number of heads of well-known international and domestic incubators had a round-table dialogue, talking freely, exchanging ideas, and colliding with sparks. It is generally believed that Zhongguancun has entered the “4.0” era of entrepreneurial incubation, and hard technology innovation and entrepreneurship is becoming a new upsurge.

Zhang Yulei, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Zhongguancun Management Committee, introduced that Beijing has seized new opportunities for changes in the incubation paradigm and issued the “Action Plan for the Cultivation of Benchmarking Incubators (2022-2025)”, and has explored the layout and construction of the first batch of benchmarking incubators. Promote the professionalization, value and internationalization of the incubation industry.

At the forum site, Zhongguancun issued three hard technology entrepreneurship incubation initiatives facing the world and the future: First, establish an open, collaborative, and shared global incubation service network, promote multilateral and multi-dimensional cooperation in hard technology innovation and entrepreneurship, and create a better future for mankind. The second is to support all kinds of high-end talents from all over the world to join the incubation industry, jointly build a benchmark incubator, absorb various innovation subjects and elements to participate in depth, continue to explore new paradigms of hard technology incubation, and jointly set off a new upsurge of hard technology innovation and entrepreneurship. The third is to strengthen the research on the frontier trend of hard technology incubation, guide the professional, value-oriented and international development of the incubator, work together to lay out new fields and new tracks, support the development of global high-tech industries and the cultivation of future industries, and accelerate the formation of new kinetic energy and new advantages.

In addition, during the forum, the G20 Entrepreneurship Research Center and the Institute of Economics and Resource Management of Beijing Normal University jointly released the “Global City Entrepreneurship Incubation Index”, which evaluates major innovation and entrepreneurship cities from the aspects of incubation potential, incubation performance, and incubation ecology. Make a comprehensive evaluation.

Judging from the evaluation results, New York, London, San Francisco, Beijing, Boston, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Chicago rank among the top ten in terms of comprehensive scores in the startup incubation index. Among them, the top four New York, London, San Francisco and Beijing have obvious advantages.

Judging from the scores of China‘s urban entrepreneurial incubation index, Beijing, the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area are the central areas of entrepreneurial incubation in my country, and Beijing is in the leading position in half of the specific indicators.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see