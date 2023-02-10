Original title: Zhongguancun Xisanqi (BBMG) Science and Technology Park speeds up the resumption of work

In Xisanqi (BBMG) Science and Technology Park, the office area of ​​a technology company is busy.Photo by reporter Wu Yibin

News from our newspaper (Reporter Pan Fuda) The Xisanqi Building Materials City in Haidian District, which used to be full of the old factories of BBMG Group, was renovated and upgraded, and transformed into a smart technology park – Zhongguancun Xisanqi (BBMG) Science and Technology Park, which ushered in its first at the end of last year. Batch settled enterprises. The reporter recently visited and learned that as of now, companies in the fields of network security, semantic intelligence, and big data management have settled in the park. Among them, 4 R&D and design buildings have been purchased as a whole, and the remaining R&D and design buildings will welcome companies to settle in one after another.

Walking into the park, the first thing that catches the eye is 6 tall and majestic R&D buildings. The glass curtain wall on the outer facade presents golden and silver vertical lines, outlining the appearance of bamboo slips. The central landscape garden and multiple landscape green spots dot the ground and the sunken square, and the bright sunken square connects all the buildings together. There are also a number of healthy trails set up in the park, changing the scene with each step, and the office staff seem to be in the garden.

In the R&D building, the lobby atrium is high and transparent, and the stone, ceramic panels, and silicon crystal panel ceilings used in the elevator and stairwells are all modern and environmentally friendly new materials. During the lunch break, office workers came in and out intensively, and the takeaway boys were busy delivering food to the front desk, and the park became very popular.

At the end of last year, Buildings 2 and 3 have taken the lead in ushering in the arrival of scientific research talents. Walking into Building 3, the office space of TRS Information Technology Co., Ltd., a provider of big data, artificial intelligence and data security products and services, is brand new and spacious, and the staff are busy developing and testing the latest products.

“After the festival, 600 to 700 employees in our building accelerated their resumption of work, and many R&D personnel entered their respective projects early.” The relevant person in charge of TURS introduced that factors such as the superior office environment, geographical location, and supporting services of the Science and Technology Park attracted TUORE The headquarters and various branch offices in Beijing have settled in, and the company has a new world of development.

Beijing Principal Century Technology Co., Ltd., which is engaged in information security, also relocated several office areas in Beijing to the Science and Technology Park. Xisanqi has a strong scientific and technological atmosphere, and the agglomeration effect of technological enterprises is obvious, which made Principal Century decide to relocate the company here.

Stepping into the Principal Century office area, each floor has a different color. The product office area on the 5th floor is painted green, representing innovation; the main color of the research and development area on the 6th floor is blue, representing inspiration. The work area is full of enthusiasm, and the R&D personnel are busy writing codes. During lunch break, several employees come to the book corner to read quietly.

According to the industrial planning of Haidian District, Zhongguancun Xisanqi (BBMG) Science and Technology Park relies on high-tech scientific research resources in the region, and clarifies the industrial orientation of big information, big data and high-end equipment research and development. This year, the remaining R&D buildings in the first phase of the park and the second phase of the R&D building in the park, which is undergoing the final interior decoration stage, have simultaneously launched investment promotion, and many technology companies have expressed their intention to settle in.

Alleviating the regional job-housing balance has become a major feature of this area. Not all of the self-owned industrial land resources after the release are used for industrial development, and only 39% of the land for scientific research industries will be used. A large amount of land will be used for public service facilities. Among them, the talent apartment can provide more than 2,000 high-tech personnel in the region. The primary school (Peking University Affiliated Middle School Xisanqi School) and kindergarten (National People’s University Affiliated Kindergarten) introduced have been completed and started to recruit students. With the construction and operation of the park, there will also be supporting construction of post offices, hospitals, bus stations, social parking lots, etc., increasing green space, creating a green ecological science and technology park, making up for the shortcomings of urban functions, and promoting the balanced development and transformation of the Xisanqi region promote.

In the Xisanqi area, more old building materials factories have changed their appearance to achieve a “light” appearance. It is understood that the land of BBMG’s original second factory of concrete products is planning to build “China Resources Vientiane Plaza”, which is expected to be put into use in the first half of this year to provide commercial supporting services for the science and technology park, and will further improve the supporting level of living services in the Xisanqi area.

In the future, Haidian District and its affiliated Xisanqi Sub-district will join hands with BBMG Group to connect Zhongguancun Xisanqi (BBMG) Science and Technology Park, Jianjin Center, Keshi Hardware Park and other projects through the continuous upgrading and transformation of stock industrial land. In the Xisanqi area, an intelligent manufacturing industry ecological closed loop of “enterprise incubation, industry cultivation, enterprise office, park operation, and fund investment” has been formed.

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)