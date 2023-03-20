Zhongtai Resources (6923) and Chuangkong Technology (6909) simultaneously sent documents on the 20th to apply for registration on the general board of Xingcai.

Among them, Zhongtai Resources Technology is held by Keningwei, a large industrial waste treatment company, with 18.88% of its shares. It mainly focuses on mercury waste treatment and recycling of waste lighting source resources. According to the 110-year data, its market structure is as follows: Domestic sales accounted for 81.95%, and export sales accounted for 18.05%. The company was established on May 9, 1990, with Zheng Guangjie as the chairman; last year’s annual revenue was 838 million yuan, an annual increase of 61.01%.

As for Chuangkong Technology, it is the only local manufacturer with a complete R&D team in China. Its main products include gas detection equipment and modules, machine after-sales detection and maintenance services. The main detection gas is volatile organic gases (VOCs ).

Its customers are located in various industries such as semiconductors, steel, petrochemicals, food, manufacturing, medical care, and public environment. It was established on January 5, 1999. The chairman is Wang Lipeng and the general manager; last year, the annual revenue was 394 million yuan. An annual increase of 36.28%.

