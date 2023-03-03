On the morning of March 2, Zhou Hongbo, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a special meeting of the Municipal Party Committee to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 90th anniversary celebration meeting of the Central Party School and the opening ceremony of the 2023 spring semester, and listened to the new ideas of the Municipal Party School. Campus (hereinafter referred to as “new campus”) project planning and construction report, research and deployment of related work.

The meeting emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 90th anniversary celebration meeting of the Central Party School and the opening ceremony of the 2023 spring semester provided fundamental guidelines for promoting the construction of the new campus project. Promoting the construction of the new campus project is of great significance for Sanya to optimize the training environment for party members and cadres, build a high-quality professional cadre team that meets the requirements of the free trade port construction, and demonstrate the latest achievements of party building leading the construction of the free trade port. We must stand at the political height of “cultivating talents and offering suggestions for the party”, benchmark the Luban Award for China‘s construction projects, design and build the new campus project well with “artisan spirit” and “embroidery skills”, and strive to create high-quality projects and model projects , A masterpiece handed down from generation to generation.

Meeting request——

· It is necessary to establish a sense of the overall situation, open up a “green channel” under the premise of complying with laws and regulations, take practical measures, strengthen guidance services, and create a good environment for the construction of new campus projects.

· It is necessary to fulfill the responsibilities of project owners, strengthen overall coordination, unified scheduling, and continue to do a good job in tracking and asking for results.

· It is necessary to conduct in-depth research on the style, color and style of the new campus buildings to ensure that the new campus project is simple, modern, generous and beautiful, green and low-carbon, and highlights its characteristics.

· It is necessary to strengthen construction management, clarify time nodes, reverse project duration, strengthen supervision and scheduling, and refine work measures; strictly control quality, safety, and integrity, keep the bottom line of safe production, create clean projects, and ensure that project construction is completed on schedule with high efficiency and high quality .

City leaders Shang Lin, Wei Zixin and Zou Jiaming attended the meeting.

