Zhou Jiankun, Former Deputy Party Secretary and Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Guizhou Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Expelled from Party Membership and Public Office for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 9th. Approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Committee have filed a case for review and investigation into Zhou Jiankun, former deputy secretary and vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Political Consultative Conference’s serious violations of discipline and law.

After investigation, Zhou Jiankun lost his ideals and beliefs, lost the people’s position, abandoned his duties and missions, implemented the Party Central Committee’s major decisions on poverty alleviation and consolidated and expanded the achievements of poverty alleviation, and used poverty alleviation projects for personal gain, seriously damaging the interests of the party and the people. Comprehensively and strictly governing the party’s main responsibility is not effective, implements “seven haves” and resists organizational review; ignores the spirit of the eight central regulations, engages in formalism and bureaucracy, is keen to build public opinion, and accepts gifts, gifts, and banquets in violation of regulations; Report personal matters in accordance with the regulations, and misrepresent the problem when organizing talks; hold shares in non-listed companies in violation of regulations, engage in power and sex transactions; perform duties incorrectly; engage in power rent-seeking and family-style corruption, wantonly collect money, use Taking advantage of one’s position to make profits for others in business operations, project contracting, etc., and illegally accepting huge amounts of property.

Zhou Jiankun seriously violated the party’s political discipline, organizational discipline, integrity discipline, work discipline, and life discipline, which constituted a serious duty violation and was suspected of accepting bribes. It should be dealt with seriously. In accordance with the “Regulations on Disciplinary Sanctions of the Communist Party of China“, “The Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Governmental Sanctions for Public Officials” and other relevant regulations, after studying at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and reporting to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for approval, Zhou Jiankun was decided to be expelled from the party; The National Supervisory Committee gave him the sanction of dismissal from public office; terminated his qualifications as a representative of the 13th Party Congress of Guizhou Province;