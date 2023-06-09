Home » Zhou Jiankun, Former Deputy Party Secretary and Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Guizhou Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Expelled from Party Membership and Public Office for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Zhou Jiankun, Former Deputy Party Secretary and Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Guizhou Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Expelled from Party Membership and Public Office for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Zhou Jiankun, Former Deputy Party Secretary and Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Guizhou Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Expelled from Party Membership and Public Office for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Zhou Jiankun, Former Deputy Party Secretary and Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Guizhou Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Expelled from Party Membership and Public Office for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1083356" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 9th. Approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Committee have filed a case for review and investigation into Zhou Jiankun, former deputy secretary and vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Political Consultative Conference’s serious violations of discipline and law.

After investigation, Zhou Jiankun lost his ideals and beliefs, lost the people’s position, abandoned his duties and missions, implemented the Party Central Committee’s major decisions on poverty alleviation and consolidated and expanded the achievements of poverty alleviation, and used poverty alleviation projects for personal gain, seriously damaging the interests of the party and the people. Comprehensively and strictly governing the party’s main responsibility is not effective, implements “seven haves” and resists organizational review; ignores the spirit of the eight central regulations, engages in formalism and bureaucracy, is keen to build public opinion, and accepts gifts, gifts, and banquets in violation of regulations; Report personal matters in accordance with the regulations, and misrepresent the problem when organizing talks; hold shares in non-listed companies in violation of regulations, engage in power and sex transactions; perform duties incorrectly; engage in power rent-seeking and family-style corruption, wantonly collect money, use Taking advantage of one’s position to make profits for others in business operations, project contracting, etc., and illegally accepting huge amounts of property.

See also  14 new local confirmed cases in Liaoning Province, 132 new local asymptomatic infections

Zhou Jiankun seriously violated the party’s political discipline, organizational discipline, integrity discipline, work discipline, and life discipline, which constituted a serious duty violation and was suspected of accepting bribes. It should be dealt with seriously. In accordance with the “Regulations on Disciplinary Sanctions of the Communist Party of China“, “The Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Governmental Sanctions for Public Officials” and other relevant regulations, after studying at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and reporting to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for approval, Zhou Jiankun was decided to be expelled from the party; The National Supervisory Committee gave him the sanction of dismissal from public office; terminated his qualifications as a representative of the 13th Party Congress of Guizhou Province;

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Wang Xue]


010020020120000000000000011100001129681852

You may also like

The driver is said to have locked children...

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy