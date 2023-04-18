Zhou Pengju emphasized at the city’s science and technology work conference to fight the battle of scientific and technological innovation to provide scientific and technological support for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs

Date: 2023-04-17

Fuxin News Network

On April 14, the city’s science and technology work conference was held. The meeting fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, thoroughly implemented the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on scientific and technological innovation, conscientiously implemented the important speeches and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the revitalization of Northeast China and Liaoning revitalization, and summarized the city’s science and technology in 2022. Innovate work and deploy key scientific and technological work in 2023. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Zhou Pengju attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Zhou Pengju emphasized that first, we must improve our political standing, fully understand that “science and technology are the primary productive forces”, and unswervingly implement the innovation-driven development strategy. It is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his investigation in Liaoning, and follow the requirements of Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, in his speech during his investigation in Fuxin, to promote self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and fully understand that technological innovation is leading the development of emerging industries and boosting the upgrading of traditional industries , enhance the competitiveness of enterprises, attract and retain high-level talents and other fields, and strive to promote scientific and technological innovation to achieve new breakthroughs. Second, we must focus on key tasks, do our best to fight the “tough battle” of scientific and technological innovation. It is necessary to closely focus on the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, quantify goals, refine measures, gather strong joint forces, and promote the improvement of “three rates”. It is necessary to implement the mechanism of “revealing the list and taking command”, and strive to overcome a number of “stuck neck” technologies in key areas such as new energy technology model innovation and fluorine-containing chemicals. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the construction of major scientific and technological innovation platforms, promote the deep integration of industry, education and research, and continuously promote the formation of a virtuous circle for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. It is necessary to strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation, further optimize the gradient cultivation system of “young eagles”, “gazelles” and “unicorns” scientific and technological enterprises, and strive to attract and grow the group of scientific and technological enterprises. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the strategy of strengthening the city through industry, pay close attention to the scientific and technological innovation of the “four advantageous industries” of new energy, green food, high-end equipment, and fine chemicals, accelerate the establishment of a modern industrial system, and lay a solid foundation for high-quality development. Third, we must strengthen our practical responsibilities, and concentrate our efforts to fight the “overall battle” of scientific and technological innovation. It is necessary to firmly establish the city’s “one game of chess” thinking, build strong work classes, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of scientific and technological innovation work. To promote the style of investigation and research, the “leaders” of each unit should take the lead in entering the enterprise, and do their best to help solve problems in production and operation, technological innovation, market development, talent recruitment, etc., and help the development of the enterprise. It is necessary to deeply tap the potential of technology-based enterprises, based on the actual situation of the region and the functions of the department, strive for upwards, and promote enterprises to strengthen their confidence, increase capital and expand production, and attract business through business. It is necessary to provide a wide range of application scenarios for technology-based enterprises, and promote exchanges and cooperation between enterprises through government platforms to achieve mutual exchange and win-win development. It is necessary to pay close attention to the introduction and retention of talents, give full play to the important role of Liaoning University of Technology in serving local development, and promote the transformation of the advantages of talents in universities into development advantages. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and assessment, strengthen follow-up and inquiry, and fully promote scientific and technological innovation to achieve new breakthroughs.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor Zhang Jianjun presided over the meeting. Matthew Quan, president of Liaoning University of Engineering Technology, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Zhang Shihui, vice chairman of the CPPCC and director of the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, made a summary and deployment. The meeting conveyed the spirit of the province’s scientific and technological work conference in writing, and representatives of Fuxin Fluorine Industry Development Zone and some scientific and technological enterprises made exchange speeches.