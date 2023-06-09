Zhou Pengju emphasized rigorous and meticulous service when inspecting and guiding the city’s college entrance examination work to help candidates get good grades

Date: 2023-06-08

Source: Fuxin News Network

On the morning of June 7, the 2023 college entrance examination officially started. After participating in the video scheduling meeting of the province’s 2023 college entrance examination work, Zhou Pengju, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, together with the Fuxin inspection team of the provincial government’s college entrance examination work, went to some test sites in our city to inspect the college entrance examination work.

Zhou Pengju and his entourage went to the test centers of Municipal Experimental Middle School, Municipal Senior High School, Fumeng County Mongolian Senior High School, etc., without disturbing the candidates’ exams, they checked the candidates’ entrance security channel, test site video surveillance room, test room, and radio security. Facilities and other key parts, learn more about the examination room setting, confidentiality measures, security, emergency response, service guarantee and other work conditions. Seeing that the surroundings of each test center are in good order and the test work is organized in a strict and orderly manner, the provincial inspection team affirmed it and put forward specific work requirements. Zhou Pengju said that Fuxin City will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and in accordance with the work deployment of the provincial party committee, the provincial government, and the municipal party committee, further improve its position, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, and do a good job in the college entrance examination in a more rigorous and meticulous manner with an extremely responsible spirit. Organize and service guarantee various tasks, and go all out to create a safe, comfortable, fair and just examination environment for all candidates to ensure the safety, stability and smoothness of the college entrance examination.

During the inspection, Zhou Pengju asked the relevant departments to conscientiously implement the work arrangement of the provincial scheduling meeting, and do a good job in all aspects of this year’s college entrance examination. It is necessary to strengthen human defense, physical defense, and technical defense, do a good job in the security and confidentiality of test papers, and ensure the absolute safety of test papers. It is necessary to strictly standardize the examination process, compact the responsibilities of each link and each step, fill in the gaps, and make dynamic improvements to ensure that the work is meticulous and in place. It is necessary to strictly enforce examination discipline, strengthen invigilation and inspection tours, and ensure that the entire process of the college entrance examination is fair, open and impartial. It is necessary to strictly control the “entry gate” of the examination room, pay attention to humanistic care, help candidates solve difficulties encountered in a timely manner, and do a good job in service guarantee for special candidates. It is necessary to strengthen the concept of the system and the bottom-line thinking, do a good job in meteorological services, food safety, medical security, power security, and traffic control around the test sites, security inspections, noise control, etc. in a precise and thorough manner, and continue to implement the “Class B and B management” of the new crown virus infection Various measures are taken to deal with emergencies accurately, quickly and properly, so that candidates can feel at ease, parents can feel at ease, and society can be satisfied with effective work.

City leaders Shao Ximo and Lin Li, responsible comrades of relevant counties, districts and municipal departments accompanied the inspection.